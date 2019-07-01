Traveloka launches a one-stop platform for travel booking

As a leading technology company in Southeast Asia that provides online flight and hotel booking services, Traveloka is riding the tech innovation wave. The introduction of its newest feature - Traveloka Xperience - makes Traveloka one of the most popular supper apps in the tourism industry, allowing users to access everything travel-related in just one app. Traveloka Xperience allows travelers to browse and book over 15,000 entertainment and recreational activities around the world.

Super apps areone of the latest trends to emerge in the technology industry. These integrate various functions into their platforms to meet versatile demand of users in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era.

Traveloka Xperience allows users to plan and book from a comprehensive range of travel activities and services in one platform.

As its name suggests, Traveloka Xperience offers users a treasure house of experiences with a myriad of tourism products including sightseeing tickets, discovery tours and entertainment activities. Travelers can also explore local life with beauty and spa services, sports, outstanding events as well as classes and workshops.

Traveloka Xperience offers a wide range of attractions, experiences and services.

With the launch of Traveloka Xperience, Traveloka has grown beyond travel services to become a super app. The new feature, Traveloka Xperience, has struck strategic partnerships with major Vietnamese and foreign players in the entertainment and recreation industry.

Customers can now book tickets to Vinpearl Land, total packages for Universal Studios and Resort World Sentosa as well as themagical Japan Rail Pass with a click of a button and simple online payment.

Thanks to the tie-ups with key players, users can enjoy the most reasonable prices and attractive exclusive promotions from Traveloka Xperience.

As Southeast Asia’s leading travel app, Traveloka can now create perfect trips for its users. Xperience is a perfect addition to Traveloka’s key features of flight and hotel booking. Travelers can now plan their itineraries on one platform in three simple steps: discovery, booking and payment.

A simple interface makes it easy for users to plan their itineraries and book activities in one platform.

With regards to travel services, the journey only begins when users access all tourism services and products. Xperience users can easily exchange tickets at the place they visit without queuing in line or worrying about sold out tickets, delivering great convenience and comfort for travelers.

