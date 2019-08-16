Saigon restaurant offers a verdant breathing space

Located at 1B Pham Ngoc Thach Street, Ho Chi Minh City's busiest street in District 1, 1B Garden could be an ideal stopover for those who want a real break from the hustle and bustle of the nation’s commercial hub and catch a breath.

The colors are calm and soft at 1B Garden and it stays true to its name with greenery wherever you look. Its space is designed to make it comfortable as a workspace, a rendezvous for friends or a family gathering.

The architects and designers of 1B Garden have ensured that customers will not feel crowded or confined, with a lot of airy space throughout the premises.

Wherever you choose to sit in the restaurant, you feel you have your own private space to enjoy at leisure the beverages and other treats served, including tea, coffee, juices and mocktails.

A traditional rock garden with a mini pond that is home to several goldfish speaks to geomancy considerations that have been given to the restaurant while contributing to the coolness and quiet of its interior space.

The trouble taken to serve herbal teas, including the chrysanthemum seen in the picture, automatically has a calming effect. No need to rush things.

International mocktails and yummy desserts served with elaborate care, like the coconut icecream served in the fruit itself, are a special draw at 1B Garden. An eclectic selection of beers also makes it a great place for friends to get together and relax.

An unexpected treat at 1B Garden, which looks and feels like a coffee shop, is its food menu with all main Vietnamese dishes including beef pho (beef noodles soup), egg noodles soup with wonton, spring rolls, healthy soups and fragrant rice.

All the dishes on the menu are served in an attractive way and setting, including acoustic music, that whets the appetite.

While 1B Garden offers respite from urban chaos throughout the day, it is also a place to put your feet up after a day of hard work, enjoy a drink with or without friends, listening to live music.

Moreover, in the refreshing evening, you can comfortably enjoy glasses of beer, various Eurasian-style cuisines and harmonious musical melody which can maintain a peaceful pace of living in the hustle and bustle daily life, with your family and friends.

The restaurant's luxurious, comfortable and cozy VIP lounges/sections are venues of choice for business meetings. It also boasts feasts meticulously-prepared by experienced chefs and served by professional, dedicated waiters.