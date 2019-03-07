VnExpress International
Women wearing Vietnamese ao dai granted an imperial favor

By Vo Thanh   March 7, 2019 | 12:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese girls with ao dai in Tu Duc royal tomb in Hue. Photo by Shutterstock/Jimmy Tran

All women wearing Vietnam’s traditional dress can walk into the Imperial Citadel in Hue for free, March 7-9.

The special gesture is made on the occasion of the International Women's Day, which falls March 8.

Phan Ngoc Tho, Chairman of Thua Thien Hue Province's People's Committee, announced Tuesday that women wearing ao dai will get free admission to all relics of Hue City during the three days.

Currently, admission to monuments in Hue City cost the same for both local and international visitors.

A ticket to Royal Palace of Hue costs VND150,000 ($6.5), admission to the tombs of kings Minh Mang, Tu Duc and Khai Dinh of the Nguyen Dynasty costs VND100,000 ($4.3), and so on. The Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) was the final imperial family of Vietnam.

Tho previously wrote an open letter to schools in the area to encourage people to wear the ao dai to school. 

He said the ao dai is a symbol of Hue women, and an indispensable part of the traditional cultural beauty of the ancient capital.

Since last September, the province has stipulated that all female public sector employees wear the ao dai every Monday.

