Wild sunflowers dye Central Highlands golden

The nearby town of Da Lat is not the only place in Vietnam for flowers; visitors can now admire wild sunflowers in Chu Dang Ya Commune, 30 kilometers from Pleiku Town, the capital of Gia Lai Province and home to a century-old extinct volcano.

Chu Dang Ya means wild ginger in the language of the J'rai ethnic people. The funnel-shaped crater and volcanic ash mixed with red basalt soil are evident.