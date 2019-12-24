When soldier artists have a brush with war

This painting is one of the works showcased at an exhibition that marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army on December 22, 1944. The display will remain open until Friday.

"Preserving the ship" is a work by Colonel Bang Lam in 1985. It depicts the naval cadres carrying out cleaning and maintenance work on the dock in the morning. The final version was the result of four years of sketching between 1972 and 1975.

Bang Lam submitted his work in 1985 when an art competition was held with an armed forces theme. He won third place in the National Fine Arts competition. The museum bought the painting later.