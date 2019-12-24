When soldier artists have a brush with war

|
This painting is one of the works showcased at an exhibition that marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army on December 22, 1944. The display will remain open until Friday.
"Preserving the ship" is a work by Colonel Bang Lam in 1985. It depicts the naval cadres carrying out cleaning and maintenance work on the dock in the morning. The final version was the result of four years of sketching between 1972 and 1975.
Bang Lam submitted his work in 1985 when an art competition was held with an armed forces theme. He won third place in the National Fine Arts competition. The museum bought the painting later.
"To the island," a lacquer work by Nguyen Van Ty, was finished in 1970. Ty, the first general secretary of Vietnam Fine Arts Association, has taught many generations of painters. His lacquer painting is highly regarded for his brilliant use of materials.
A close-up look at Ty’s work which uses a combination of paint, oyster shells, eggshells, typical materials used in Vietnamese lacquer art, to portray the sea. The artist's meticulousness is shown in the careful selection of one-centimeter mosaic pieces with a tinge of ocean blue.
"From the people" by Quang Tho was finished in 1980. It has been chosen as the central work of the exhibition’s theme. Art experts say the painting has an impressive shaping of the subjects which shows the spirit of solidarity of many generations and armed forces.
The sculpture of a soldier by artist Nguyen Thi Kim is an amalgam of oil paint, lacquer, silk, wood, and clay.
"Border guards" on silk by Phan Ke An was finished in 1980.
Nguyen Anh Minh, director of Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, said many artists participated in the war, which helped them depict what life was like on the battlefield and in turn, gave definition to a significant part of Vietnam's art history.
"The exhibition is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the history of the Vietnamese People's Army," he said.
"Crossing the River" by Le Tri Dung was inspired by the words of the late General Vo Nguyen Giap, Vietnam’s legendary military leader who led the Vietnam People’s Army to victory against the colonial French and imperial Americans.
Giap said: "Our army, the offspring of the People, is heroic. They come from the people, they are protected, cared for, and loved by the people - our army has fulfilled and is determined to continue to fulfill all the heavy and glorious tasks entrusted by the People and the Party."
"Memory of the lights" by Le Anh Van, former principal of Vietnam Fine Arts University, zeroes in on the support soldiers received on the home front from mothers, loved ones and children.
The light held up by the female soldier and others in what appears to be a trench reflects their desire for victory and hope to build the future of the country, the artist said.
Moonlight cast on the scene reflects "wartime romance" and that the journey is being watched by the universe, he added.
Giang Khich, who used to serve in the army, stands next to a self-portrait called "20". The author said he painted himself to portray the typical image of border guards who dedicated their youth to protecting national sovereignty.
Nathan Felde, Professor of Design at Northeastern University in the U.S., commented on the abundance of ideas among Vietnamese artists. The professor said most Americans only know about the Vietnam War through photos rather than art, so the exhibition gave him a different perspective on the war.
There is no admission free, but a ticket to other regular exhibitions at the museum at 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Ba Dinh District costs VND40,000 ($1.7).