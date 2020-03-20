When sardines dot a beach in central Vietnam

|
Sardines, also known as baby herrings, have the width of a hallux and typically settle three to five kilometers away from the bay. Local fisherfolk use thick-knit nets hundreds of meters long to catch them.
|
50-year-old fisherman Le Ngoc Hanh of Tan Loc Village and his family members remove sardines from the net by shaking it out and pulling out the remaining, trapped fish.
|
Sardines scattered on the sand.
|
The sardines are dipped in saltwater to wash off sand. This also intensifies their fresh, salty taste. Following this, the fish is piled in baskets and sold to traders.
|
Le Ngoc Hanh untangles the last few remaining fish from the net.
"The sardines season starts in February and lasts until May. My boat heads out around 4 a.m. and returns at 8 a.m. There are three of us and we manage to catch around 200 to 300 kg of sardines each day, earning VND4 million ($170)," said Hanh.
|
Equipped with plastic baskets and scales, traders head down to the beach in the morning to bargain for fresh sardines, prices ranging from VND15,000 ($0.6) to 20,000 ($0.9) per kilogram.
|
Sardines off the coast of Quang Dien are approximately 10-15 cm long and said to have a "nice curve."
|
After about half an hour of bargaining and buying, traders take the sardines in bamboo baskets for further distribution.
|
Nguyen Thi Chep, a local, said: "Sardines taste best in a stew with chili pepper after scales have been thoroughly removed."
Sardines are also frequently served fried or used in spring rolls.
|
Some traders add a prepping step to the sardines before delivering them to local restaurants: they coal grill their fish. These specially prepared sardines are sold at VND1,000 (4 cents) per piece. According to the sellers, this extra step ensures long-lasting freshness of the fish.