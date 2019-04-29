What to see in Vietnam during Reunification Day-Labor Day holidays

Vietnam has rich ethnic cultures which is an attraction to tourists. Photo courtesy of Mai Chau Ecolodge.

Hanoi

The Vietnam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village in the rural district of Son Tay, Hanoi, is organizing traditional festivals and recreating mountain markets under the theme "Lai Chau Colors" until May 1. Lai Chau Province, 450 kilometers northwest of the capital, has beautiful mountain landscapes and a large concentration of ethnic minorities.

Visitors to the tourism village can enjoy a variety of traditional food specialties, learn about ethnic cultures and try their hand at folk games.

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Nguyen Van Huyen Street, Cau Giay District, about 10 km from Hanoi's center, is also organizing folk games to celebrate the Reunification and Labor days.

Hai Phong

A tourism festival with the theme "Do Son - The Heritage Area" will take place on April 30 and May 1 in 15/5 Square, Do Son I area, Hai Phong City. It will celebrate beach and spiritual tourism in Do Son, a busy coastal town, 105 km east of Hanoi.

Hue

The Hue Imperial Citadel seen from above. Photo by Nong Thanh Toan

While Hanoi showcases ethnic diversity, Hue is celebrating a traditional craft festival until May 2. The 8th edition of the festival has the theme "The aura of Vietnamese crafts".

In addition to annual events that have become identified with it like the ao dai traditional dress festival and the ceremony of honoring traditional crafts such as the making of Vietnam’s iconic conical hats, jewelry, incense sticks and other items, it also offers a show of flowers and arts. Hue food stalls have been set up for food aficionados.

This year's festival has many participants from Japan, Korea and China.

Ho Chi Minh City

The first sparks of Reunification Day celebration in 2016 over Saigon river tunnel. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Tran.

On April 30 artistic fireworks will be set off for 15 minutes starting at 9 p.m. at the Thu Thiem Tunnel on the District 2 side, Landmark 81 building in Binh Thanh District and Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.

Can Tho

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho celebrates the holidays more frenetically with the 4th round of the 2019 National Cup motorbike race. It will take place at the Can Tho Stadium at 3 p.m. on April 30 with 56 riders taking part.