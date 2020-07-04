Vinh Hien beach a premier, lesser known destination

|
The 2 km beach in Vinh Hien Commune of Phu Loc District, 50 km from Hue's center, is a favorite destination among many locals. It boasts a wild beauty and much potential as a resort tourism destination.
After swimming, you can scale Mount Tuy Van to get a whiff of fresh cliff air, explore Ham Rong rock or view Chan May Port.
Vinh Hien Beach is beautiful throughout the day, from dawn to dusk.
Many Phu Loc District locals enjoy watching flocks of albatross return to their nests after a tiring day foraging out at sea.
Waves beckon aspiring campers who enjoy singing by a fire at night.
Most local fishermen are voracious participants in volunteer programs to clean up the surrounding environment. They also avoid using disposable plastic, which helps preserve Vinh Hien Beach.
Thanh Duy, author of the photo series, said he was much enchanted by the landscape here.
Visitors should come prepared with proper shoes to traverse mossy rocks because though they are beautiful, some are quite slippery and even sharp.