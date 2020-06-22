VnExpress International
Vingroup starts construction of $1 bln theme park in Hai Phong

By Giang Chinh   June 22, 2020 | 11:50 am GMT+7

Vingroup has begun construction of Vietnam’s largest theme park on Hai Phong's Vu Yen Island, the $1-billion VinWonders.

VinWonders is part of an entertainment, housing and eco-park project located at the intersection of three major rivers, Bach Dang, Ruot Lon and Cam, with a unique ecological space and convenient transportation to the city downtown and surrounding areas.

The groundbreaking on Sunday was attended by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The theme park is being built on an area of 50 hectares with six indoor and outdoor entertainment zones meant for people of various age groups.

The area for children will have science, sports, virtual reality, and extreme games.

An outdoor water park has been designed to harmonize with the three rivers surrounding the island. 

A safari will also be built, the first in the north.

There will be areas for shopping and restaurants serving traditional and international cuisines.

Vingroup's Vinpearl Land Amusement Park in Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island. Photo courtesy of Vingroup.

Nguyen Viet Quang, vice chairman and general director of Vingroup, said the company’s fourth theme park in the country and its first in northern Vietnam involved leading global consulting and design companies.

Vingroup is Vietnam's largest private company by market capitalization and a leading real estate developer.

