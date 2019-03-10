VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Vietnam tops list for affordable, ‘breathtaking’ countries

By Tuan Hoang   March 10, 2019 | 01:25 pm GMT+7

Vacation destination website The Travel has ranked Vietnam first on its list of 10 cheap countries to visit.

The Travel, a vacation destination website, says the country is "widely underrated" and the best thing about it is not just that it is cheap but that it is also "absolutely breathtaking."

A young woman in a Vietnamese traditional hat rides a boat on the Mekong River in Vietnam. Photo by Shutterstock/Bucha Natallia.

A young woman in a Vietnamese traditional hat rides a boat in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. Photo by Shutterstock/Bucha Natallia.

"The country is absolutely breathtaking. It’s also famous for its cave guided tours, one of which actually takes four days to even enter a cave, because fewer people have seen the inside of it than have seen the summit of Everest. So for the adrenaline junkies, this destination is for you, " The Travel writes.

Vietnam is followed by Turkey, Greece, Crechia, South Africa, Colombia, Hungary, Thailand, India, and Mexico.

Shaft of light beaming down into Son Doong, the worlds largest cave. Photo by Shutterstock/David A Knight.

Shaft of light beams down into Son Doong, the world's largest cave. Photo by Shutterstock/David A Knight.

Earlier, Vietnam had been named among the world’s top 10 countries to visit on a budget in 2019 by Traveller, an Australian website.

Vietnam welcomed 1.58 million tourists in February, up 10.9 percent year-on-year, recording the highest ever number of visitors in a month.

Related News:
Tags: cheap Vietnam destinations caves traveler
 
Read more
So near, yet so far: getaway options in Hoa Binh

So near, yet so far: getaway options in Hoa Binh

An Bang beach remains a TripAdvisor favorite

An Bang beach remains a TripAdvisor favorite

Move over Bali, Phuket: Da Nang is Southeast Asia's top beach destination

Move over Bali, Phuket: Da Nang is Southeast Asia's top beach destination

Women wearing Vietnamese ao dai granted an imperial favor

Women wearing Vietnamese ao dai granted an imperial favor

A becalming experience at a Vietnamese Taoist temple

A becalming experience at a Vietnamese Taoist temple

Flavor of the month: Vietnam among 20 top holiday destinations

Flavor of the month: Vietnam among 20 top holiday destinations

120-year-old house retains old glory

120-year-old house retains old glory

 
go to top