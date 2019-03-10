Vietnam tops list for affordable, ‘breathtaking’ countries

The Travel, a vacation destination website, says the country is "widely underrated" and the best thing about it is not just that it is cheap but that it is also "absolutely breathtaking."
|
A young woman in a Vietnamese traditional hat rides a boat in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. Photo by Shutterstock/Bucha Natallia.
"The country is absolutely breathtaking. It’s also famous for its cave guided tours, one of which actually takes four days to even enter a cave, because fewer people have seen the inside of it than have seen the summit of Everest. So for the adrenaline junkies, this destination is for you, " The Travel writes.
Vietnam is followed by Turkey, Greece, Crechia, South Africa, Colombia, Hungary, Thailand, India, and Mexico.
|
Shaft of light beams down into Son Doong, the world's largest cave. Photo by Shutterstock/David A Knight.
Earlier, Vietnam had been named among the world’s top 10 countries to visit on a budget in 2019 by Traveller, an Australian website.
Vietnam welcomed 1.58 million tourists in February, up 10.9 percent year-on-year, recording the highest ever number of visitors in a month.