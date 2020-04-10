Vietnam's popular destinations look forlorn amid social distancing

The downtown area in Viet Tri Town, capital of the northern province of Phu Tho, at 1 p.m on April 7. The nation started its 15-day social distancing campaign on April 1 under a prime ministerial directive which prohibits gatherings of more than two people in public and exhorts people to stay at home unless truly necessary.



At the center of cities and towns, 1 p.m is peak time of gathering for lunch, shopping and tourism activities. Though filled with shopping malls, traditional markets, major hotels, and amusement places, Viet Tri's center was deserted and quiet. Photo by Lan Huong.



The photos below also show how other tourist venues around Vietnam were deserted at 1 p.m. on April 7.