Vietnam's popular destinations look forlorn amid social distancing

The downtown area in Viet Tri Town, capital of the northern province of Phu Tho, at 1 p.m on April 7. The nation started its 15-day social distancing campaign on April 1 under a prime ministerial directive which prohibits gatherings of more than two people in public and exhorts people to stay at home unless truly necessary.
Peace reigns over the iconic Truong Tien Bridge in the central town of Hue, which is almost always filled with gawking visitors and vehicles. Photo by Nguyen Phong.
Han Market in downtown Da Nang, usually chock-full of people and vehicles, was deserted. Photo by Hien Le.
The area around the Pagoda Bridge, a foreign tourist hotspot in UNESCO heritage site Hoi An, was quiet and desolate. Photo by Do Anh Vu.
The April 2 Square in downtown Nha Trang, a popular beach resort town in the central province of Khanh Hoa, looked forlorn. Photo by Xuan Ngoc.
There were no visitors in front of the Central Post Office, a popular tourist spot in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Tam Linh.
Hoa Binh Boulevard in Ninh Kieu District in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho was devoid of people and vehicles. Photo by Tran Minh Luong.