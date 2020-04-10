VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Vietnam's popular destinations look forlorn amid social distancing

By Huynh Phuong   April 10, 2020 | 03:13 pm GMT+7

The Covid-19 pandemic left the usually crowded tourist spots across Vietnam deserted, as reflected in a series of photos taken one week after the country's social distancing campaign started. 

The downtown area of Viet Tri Town, the capital of northern Phu Tho Province at 1 p.m.  Surrounded by shopping centers, traditional markets, large hotels and entertainment facilities, the area became deserted and quiet, with people limiting going out for fears of Covid-19 infection. Photo by Lan Huong. 

The downtown area in Viet Tri Town, capital of the northern province of Phu Tho, at 1 p.m on April 7. The nation started its 15-day social distancing campaign on April 1 under a prime ministerial directive which prohibits gatherings of more than two people in public and exhorts people to stay at home unless truly necessary.

At the center of cities and towns, 1 p.m is peak time of gathering for lunch, shopping and tourism activities. Though filled with shopping malls, traditional markets, major hotels, and amusement places, Viet Tri's center was deserted and quiet. Photo by Lan Huong.

The photos below also show how other tourist venues around Vietnam were deserted at 1 p.m. on April 7.
Peace reigns over the iconic Truong Tien Bridge, which is always busy with visitors and vehicles. Truong Tien Bridge spanning over the Huong (Perfume) River is a symbol of the former imperial capita of Hue and a witness to history and the many scars from the wars with the French and American invaders. Photo by Nguyen Phong. 

Peace reigns over the iconic Truong Tien Bridge in the central town of Hue, which is almost always filled with gawking visitors and vehicles. Photo by Nguyen Phong.

Truong Tien Bridge over the Huong (Perfume) River is a symbol of the former imperial capital of Hue and a witness to history and war scars. 
The Han Market, a busy destination in downtown Da Nang, had no people at 1 p.m. The market on Tran Phu Street is where locals shop for fresh vegetables, seafood and meat.

Han Market in downtown Da Nang, usually chock-full of people and vehicles, was deserted. Photo by Hien Le.

The market on Tran Phu Street is where locals shop for fresh vegetables, seafood and meat. 
The Pagoda Bridge, a popular tourist hotspot among foreign tourists, turned quiet and had any visitors. The bridge, built by Japanese traders in the 17th century, is a national relic that appears on VND20,000 bills and a symbol of the 400-year-old ancient town.

The area around the Pagoda Bridge, a foreign tourist hotspot in UNESCO heritage site Hoi An, was quiet and desolate. Photo by Do Anh Vu.

The bridge, built by Japanese traders in the 17th century, is a national relic that appears on VND20,000 bills and a symbol of the 400-year-old ancient town, central Vietnam. 
The April 2 Square in downtown Nha Trang, a popular beach resort town in central province of Khanh Hoa, was left deserted at 1 p.m. Known for its long stretches of beautiful beaches and scuba diving, the town has been attracting large numbers of foreign tourists, especially Chinese and Russians in recent years. 

The April 2 Square in downtown Nha Trang, a popular beach resort town in the central province of Khanh Hoa, looked forlorn. Photo by Xuan Ngoc.

Known for its long stretches of beautiful beaches and scuba diving, the town has been attracting large numbers of foreign tourists, especially Chinese and Russians in recent years. 
No visitors were seen in front of the Central Post Office, a tourism symbol of Ho Chi Minh City.  Located next door to Notre Dame Cathedral, the Central Post Office is a beautifully preserved remnant of French colonial times. It was built between 1886 and 1891 by renowned architect Gustave Eiffel,who also designed the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower. 

There were no visitors in front of the Central Post Office, a popular tourist spot in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Tam Linh.

Situated next to Notre Dame Cathedral, the post office is housed in a beautifully preserved French colonial building. It was built between 1886 and 1891 based on a design by Gustave Eiffel, who designed the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower. 
Hoa Binh Boulevard in Ninh Kieu District in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had no people and vehicles. 

Hoa Binh Boulevard in Ninh Kieu District in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho was devoid of people and vehicles. Photo by Tran Minh Luong.
Related News:
Tags: social distancing campaign Vietnam popular tourist destination Covid-19 pandemic coronavirus fears
 
Read more
Southern province to build new airport on Go Gang Island

Southern province to build new airport on Go Gang Island

Saigon’s once-bustling streets turn quiet at night

Saigon’s once-bustling streets turn quiet at night

Largest communal house pulse of Central Highlands

Largest communal house pulse of Central Highlands

Dolphins put in a surprise appearance off central coast

Dolphins put in a surprise appearance off central coast

Relics within a relic in Vung Tau

Relics within a relic in Vung Tau

Vietnamese photographers dazzle at Agora contest

Vietnamese photographers dazzle at Agora contest

Social distancing empties popular Vietnam beach town

Social distancing empties popular Vietnam beach town

Vietnam’s Kingdom of Caves produces 12 hitherto unexplored ones

Vietnam’s Kingdom of Caves produces 12 hitherto unexplored ones

 
go to top