Vietnam's largest pagoda complex beckons spring pilgrims

From Ngoc Tower, visitors can enjoy an aerial view of the entire complex.

Legend has it that seven fairies in the shape of seven stars flew from the heavens to Tam Chuc Mountain to wander the earth. The charming scenery proved so attractive they forgot to return home even though the God of Heaven six times rang bells of recall.

The six islets in front of Tam Chuc Pagoda represent the six bells, while the seven islets behind symbolize the seven fairies.

Last year, Tam Chuc Pagoda hosted the U.N. Day of Vesak, which commemorates the birth and enlightenment of Buddha.