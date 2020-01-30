VnExpress International
Vietnam's largest pagoda complex beckons spring pilgrims

By Giang Huy   January 30, 2020 | 05:06 pm GMT+7

Thousands of pilgrims visited Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex in northern Ha Nam Province, the country's largest to pray for peace and luck in the lunar new year.

Tam Chuc Pagoda lies on the banks of the eponymous 600 hectare lake described as a mini-version of UNESCO heritage site Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh Province, home to numerous small islets. The Tam Chuc complex covers 5,100 hectares, of which the pagoda takes up 144.

To move from the parking lot to the temple, visitors can travel by boat or electric tourist cars. The wharf is always crowded with people waiting to get on the boat. Tickets for a boat trip cost VND200,000 ($8.8) per person for a round trip. Vietnamese people, especially Buddhist followers have a long tradition of visiting pagodas and temples during Tet to pray for peace and luck for the new year. Vietnam is a predominantly Buddhist nation. It is estimated that over 70 percent of the population are either Buddhist or follow Buddhist practices.

Visitors scramble to board a boat while each boat can only carry a maximum of 60 people.

About 500 electric cars are operating at full capacity. No vacancy, many people had even to cling on to the vehicles. Tickets for electric car tours is VND90,000 per person for a trip to go into the pagoda.

[Due to overloaded electric cars, the management board of the pagoda has mobilized nearly 100 passenger cars with 29 to 45 seats to serve pilgrims.

The Ngoc (Pearl) Pagoda, a part of the Tam Chuc pagoda complex, standing on a mountain 468 meters high had no empty space. The Ngoc Pagoda with a height of 15 meters, is considered a masterpiece in stone architecture in Vietnam. The whole structure is made of red granite weighing over 2,000 tons, with no cement used in its joints.

From Ngoc Tower, visitors can enjoy an aerial view of the Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex.Legend has it that seven fairies in the shape of seven stars flew from the heaven to the Tam Chuc mountain area to wander the earth. The charming scenery of Tam Chuc was so attractive that they forgot to return home even though the God of Heaven six times rang bells of recall. The six islets in front of Tam Chuc Pagoda represent the six bells, while the seven islets behind the pagoda symbolize the seven fairies.Last year, the Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex hosted the Vesak Ceremony 2019 in celebration of the U.N. Day of Vesak, which commemorates the birth of the Buddha with a grand, extravagant celebration of the Buddha’s birthday and his enlightenment.

