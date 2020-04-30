Vietnam's foreign arrivals down 38 percent in four months

Pasteur Street in HCMC's District 1 is almost deserted in mid April amid the coronavirus pandemic before the social distancing restrictions were eased on April 23, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyet Nhi.

Asians accounted for 72.7 percent of the foreign arrivals, according to the General Statistics Office. The tourism industry earned only VND7.9 trillion ($337 million) in the period, down 45 percent year-on-year.

Vietnam has banned entry for foreign nationals since March 22, except for special cases. Since March 25, international flights have been suspended to prevent the spread of the virus.

With the tight restrictions on international travel, the tourism industry is now focused on boosting domestic tourism following the easing of social distancing norms from April 23.

Dang Manh Phuoc, CEO of travel solutions firm Outbox Consulting, said domestic tourism would recover first and tourism companies should target it. "But due to Covid-19 infection fears, locals currently have no plans yet to travel far and instead prefer nearby and safe destinations."

A representative of BenThanh Tourist noted that tourism is the worst affected sector and the company estimates it would take more than a year for the industry to recover.

Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels in the Asia Pacific, also said the effect on Vietnam's tourism is expected to continue until the end of 2020.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 22 decided to ease social distancing restrictions and declared no cities and provinces remained "at high risks" of coronavirus infection, except for some districts in Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Ha Giang in northern Vietnam.

The Transport Ministry on Tuesday approved the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam's (CAAV) proposal to increase domestic flights’ frequency to meet higher travel demand.

From May 1 to 15, frequency on the Hanoi - HCMC route can increase to 36 flights a day, and the number of return fights to Da Nang from Hanoi and HCMC can go up to 12. From May 16, corresponding numbers can go up to 52 and 20 return flights per day.

Many popular tourist destinations such as Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Quy Nhon, Da Nang, and Hoi An have welcomed tourists back.

Ly Son Island, a new holiday hotspot in the central province of Quang Ngai, and the Imperial Citadel, a popular destination in the former capital Hue, resumed tourism activities on Wednesday after a long shutdown.

Vietnam records no new Covid-19 cases Thursday morning, marking the sixth day without one, and the 14th day without community transmission. The time between exposure to the new coronavirus and manifestation of symptoms is usually five to six days but can range from one to 14 days, according to the World Health Organization.

Of the 270 confirmed cases, 51 are now active while the remaining 219 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Many countries are cooperating with Vietnam to organize special flights to repatriate their citizens. Russia took back over 300 people in the past two weeks while the Philippines repatriated 143 people last week. Hundreds of Britons, Germans and Italians were also sent home.

The pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, claiming more than 227,000 lives.