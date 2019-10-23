Vietnam readies for first ever kayak race in the northern highlands

A snap of a racing test of the Mien River Paddle Cup 2019. The competition will take place at the same time as the Ha Giang province’s buckwheat flower festival. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Suprace.

The scenery has been drawing hundreds of thousands of trekkers, backpackers and other tourists to the area.

The Mien River Paddle Cup 2019 in Ha Giang Province on November 9 will have 100 pros and 250 amateurs race amidst natural beauty. Registration has been open since October 3 and will close on October 30.

The 18-kilometer race, said to be of medium difficulty, will begin at the Bat Dai Son Bridge and finish at the Dong Ha Bridge on the Mien River.

Situated around 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Hanoi, Ha Giang Province, which the Mien River runs through, has become an increasingly attractive destination for both its spectacular scenery and the narrow, twisting roads and mountain passes that kindles the adventurous spirit among many visitors.

Hostelworld, the world’s leading hostel-focused online booking platform, describes the spectacular northern border province and its landscapes as "most beautiful."

The race has two categories: a mixed-doubles team consisting of a male and female; and an individual standup paddle boarding race (SUP).

The event is organized by Umove JSC, a Vietnamese outdoor gear provider, with the support of Ha Giang's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Quan Ba District People's Committee.

Five teams will set out together every two minutes from the start line. Contestants will complete the race when the tip of their kayak or SUP touches the finish rope.

Registration costs VND650,000 ($28) per contestant for the SUP race and VND750,000 ($32) for the team race. Each racer may register in only one category.