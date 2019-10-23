VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Vietnam readies for first ever kayak race in the northern highlands

By Lan Huong   October 23, 2019 | 11:32 am GMT+7
Vietnam readies for first ever kayak race in the northern highlands
A snap of a racing test of the Mien River Paddle Cup 2019. The competition will take place at the same time as the Ha Giang province’s buckwheat flower festival. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Suprace.

An 18 kilometer kayaking race on the Mien River next month aims to add excitement to the stunning landscape of Vietnam's northern highlands.

The scenery has been drawing hundreds of thousands of trekkers, backpackers and other tourists to the area.

The Mien River Paddle Cup 2019 in Ha Giang Province on November 9 will have 100 pros and 250 amateurs race amidst natural beauty. Registration has been open since October 3 and will close on October 30.

The 18-kilometer race, said to be of medium difficulty, will begin at the Bat Dai Son Bridge and finish at the Dong Ha Bridge on the Mien River.

Situated around 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Hanoi, Ha Giang Province, which the Mien River runs through, has become an increasingly attractive destination for both its spectacular scenery and the narrow, twisting roads and mountain passes that kindles the adventurous spirit among many visitors.

Hostelworld, the world’s leading hostel-focused online booking platform, describes the spectacular northern border province and its landscapes as "most beautiful."

The race has two categories: a mixed-doubles team consisting of a male and female; and an individual standup paddle boarding race (SUP).

The event is organized by Umove JSC, a Vietnamese outdoor gear provider, with the support of Ha Giang's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Quan Ba District People's Committee.

Five teams will set out together every two minutes from the start line. Contestants will complete the race when the tip of their kayak or SUP touches the finish rope.

Registration costs VND650,000 ($28) per contestant for the SUP race and VND750,000 ($32) for the team race. Each racer may register in only one category.

Road to Ha Giang: The journey is the destination
 
 

Vietnam readies for first ever kayak race in the northern highlands

Related News:
Tags: kayak racing Mien River Paddle Cup 2019 Umove JSC Ha Giang province kayak racer kayak
 
Read more
The golden glow of northern Vietnam's rice terraces

The golden glow of northern Vietnam's rice terraces

Inside the realms of Cham ethnics in An Giang

Inside the realms of Cham ethnics in An Giang

Five compelling reasons to visit Vietnam in October

Five compelling reasons to visit Vietnam in October

In central Vietnam village, fresh seafood is sold by the basin

In central Vietnam village, fresh seafood is sold by the basin

Surfing in clouds at Bach Ma mountain peak

Surfing in clouds at Bach Ma mountain peak

Water caltrop harvest peaks with floods in Mekong Delta

Water caltrop harvest peaks with floods in Mekong Delta

Central Highlands staircase fields from a bird’s eye view

Central Highlands staircase fields from a bird’s eye view

 
go to top