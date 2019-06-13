VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Vietnam becoming safer but drowning still a concern

By Nguyen Quy   June 13, 2019 | 10:53 am GMT+7
Vietnam becoming safer but drowning still a concern
Pedestrians share the sidewalk with motorbikes in Saigon. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

Vietnam has climbed up a global safety index, but drowning remains a major threat in a country that has nearly 3,300 kilometers of coastline. 

The country has risen by six places to 70th in the 2019 UL Safety Index released by Underwriters Laboratories, a safety science company.

The ranking measured the safety environment in 187 countries and territories based on 17 indicators grouped in three criteria: resources and institutions, safety frameworks and safety outcomes.   

Vietnam got a score of 66 out of 100, indicating it has developing socioeconomic conditions and preventative safety measures, the report said.

"But the country has not done a good job in dealing with road safety and drowning issues."

Road accidents remain the biggest single cause of deaths in the country even as it works hard to make roads safer. Traffic congestion, inadequate enforcement of the law, poor driving skills, and bad street conditions are the main reasons for road crashes.

A recent survey by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that every year around 9,000 people die on Vietnam’s roads, or one every hour, costing the country approximately 2.5 percent of its gross domestic product.

Child drowning deaths are not uncommon in Vietnam, which besides a long coastline also has innumerable rivers, canals and ponds. More than 11,000 children drown each year, half of them aged under 19, according to the WHO.

The rate of child drowning in Vietnam is higher than in other Southeast Asian nations and 10 times higher than in developed countries, the survey found.

Vietnamese schools do not teach students how to swim mainly due to a lack of facilities. The government has tried to introduce swimming classes in schools nationwide but the program has only become popular in urban areas.

Underwriters Laboratories reported that Norway was the safest country in the world followed by the Netherlands and Sweden while poor countries mired in conflict like Syria, Somalia, Iraq, and South Sudan propped up the index.

Vietnam was fifth among the 10 Southeast Asian nations in terms of overall safety, with Singapore topping the list.

Related News:
Tags: global safety index Vietnam drowning UL Safety Index Singapore safest countries
 
Read more
Vietnam emerges top Asia-Pacific travel choice for Russians

Vietnam emerges top Asia-Pacific travel choice for Russians

Red blossoms light up northern Vietnam city

Red blossoms light up northern Vietnam city

Quy Nhon: a less traveled beach destination in Vietnam

Quy Nhon: a less traveled beach destination in Vietnam

Snippets from a daunting Fansipan mount challenge

Snippets from a daunting Fansipan mount challenge

As Thai visitor numbers soar, more flights take off to Vietnam

As Thai visitor numbers soar, more flights take off to Vietnam

Five Quy Nhon experiences you can enjoy in a day

Five Quy Nhon experiences you can enjoy in a day

Hanoi, Phu Quoc among best travel destinations in Asia: CNN

Hanoi, Phu Quoc among best travel destinations in Asia: CNN

 
go to top