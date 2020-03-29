Vietnam airlines reduce domestic services

Bamboo Airways said it would minimize domestic flights and suspend all charter flights bringing home Vietnamese from abroad from March 28 to April 15, though flights taking passengers out of Vietnam and returning empty would be considered if approved by authorities.

Vietnam Airlines will cut its domestic routes from 35 to eight and to 10 percent of the usual number of seats from March 28 to April 15.

A spokesperson for the carrier said: "A minimum frequency will be maintained on the routes to meet urgent needs with the strictest epidemic standards. All flight crews on all flights are equipped with medical protective gears."

All passengers and flight crews have their body temperature measured and are checked, and they need to declare their health status before boarding. The airline also requires passengers to wear masks during the flight and does not transport passengers showing signs of suspected coronavirus infection.

Passengers affected by Covid-19 can change flights or itineraries or get a refund.

Vietnam Airlines has suspended international flights until April 30.

Since March 22 Vietnam has prohibited entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin.

Only Vietnamese nationals and foreigners with diplomatic or official passports are allowed in, and all are quarantined for 14 days.

Vietnam has confirmed 179 Covid-19 cases. Of these, 21 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The pandemic has spread to 199 countries and territories, claiming over 30,000 lives.