Vesak international delegates make pilgrimage to top of Mt Fansipan

Their trip on May 15, when they prayed for peace and made offerings, followed a special summit held in honor of the UN recognized Day of Vesak (May 12-14), marking the Buddha’s birthday, in Ha Nam Province, northern Vietnam.

The pilgrimage to the complex, developed as part of Sun World Fansipan Legend in the mountainous town of Sa Pa, Lao Cai Province, started early in the morning. The 300-strong delegation’s first stop was Bao An Thien Tu Pagoda located near the departure station of the Fansipan cable car.

On the occasion of the Buddha’s birthday, international delegates make a special pilgrimage to the peak of Fansipan.

Afterwards they were thrilled to take a cable car to the top of Mount Fansipan, where they made more offerings, prayed by the numerous impressive architectural wonders developed by Sun Group and enjoyed the breathtaking scenery of the Hoang Lien Mountain Range.

At 3,143 metres (10,312feet), Fansipan is the highest mountain in the IndochinesePeninsula (comprising Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia), hence its nickname "the Roof of Indochina".

The Buddha relics are placed in the heart of the Great Buddha Statue.

Surrounded by heavenly clouds at the top of Mount Fansipan, the Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers burned incense and prayed at the Bich Van Thien Tu Pagoda.

While visiting the Sun World Fansipan Legend spiritual and cultural complex, to mark the Buddha’s birthday, the international delegates held a special prayer for peace at the Great Amitabha Buddha statue, the tallest bronze Buddha statue in Vietnam.

Along with the Buddhist Sangha leaders, Buddhist scholars and monks, hundreds of other visitors to Fansipan also attended the ceremony that was held in an atmosphere of reverence and solemnity.

The international delegates and visitors had a chance to worship the Buddha’s sacred relics stored in a seven-storey crystal glass tower within the Great Amitabha Buddha statue.

These are very precious Buddhist relics gifted by Buddhist monks from Myanmar to Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Vietnam.

A ceremony was taken place at inside the Great Amitabha Buddha statue.

After the ceremony the delegation took photos by the flagpole and explored the spiritual and cultural complex on the ‘roof of Indochina’, visiting Kim Son Bao Thang pagoda, Vong Linh Cao Dai and the Arhat Path, which is lined with bronzestatues 2 to 2.5m in height.

The pilgrimage to the architectural and spiritual sites at the top of the majestic Mount Fansipan was a sacred and significant event for all the visitors.

After leaving Sun World Fansipan Legend, the delegation also took time to visit some other famous tourist destinations in Sa Pa on May 16.

The international delegation’s pilgrimage to the Sun World Fansipan Legend spiritualand cultural complex demonstrates the attractiveness of spiritual tourism destinations in Vietnam.

It was also a wonderful opportunity to promote the image of a beautiful country to the world, and celebrate its history and culture, all of which will furthercontribute to the development of spiritual tourism in Vietnam.