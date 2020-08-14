Tourist discovers Vung Tau with pet

VnExpress International
By Ngan Duong   August 14, 2020 | 10:00 am GMT+7

A Saigon woman took her dog to beach town Vung Tau and took photos of the animal at popular destinations.

Bao Tran, 27, recently traveled by car from Ho Chi Minh City to Vung Tau, about 100 km away, with her five-year-old dog Michael Tran, nickname Co.
Co poses for a picture by the Da Xanh Lake (Blue Stone Lake) on the road leading to the coastal town in southern Vietnam.

The place, in Tan Thanh District of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, has beautiful landscapes like its quay, wooden bridges, swings, flower gardens and a sheep farm. Tickets to the lake cost VND40,000 ($1.7).
Alley 107 - 109 Tran Phu in Vung Tau is a small path leading to the sea under a giant bougainvillaea branch, making it a popular location for photos.

The biggest difficulty for Tran when traveling is finding accommodation and restaurants that do not ban pets. So, before going anywhere, she thoroughly researches the place. "Luckily, most of the places we lived in or went to eat welcomed us warmly, and they really enjoyed Co's company."

Tran said she posts information about accommodation, restaurants and experiences during her trips online to share it with other animals lovers wishing to travel with their pets.
Con sitting by the gate of Nghinh Phong Cape, a cliff that is known as heaven gate of Vung Tau.

Co at the Nghinh Phong Cape, where a cliff is known as heaven’s gate and has a path leading up to a giant statue of Jesus on top and down to the beach.

Tran said: "The cape is an ideal destination to observe the ocean from the mountain top, especially at sunset. One can relax in the cool breeze and breathe in some fresh air."
Tran said Co's favorite activity is walking down the street by the beach where rows of food trucks line up. The colorful trucks mainly sell drinks and ice cream which are popular with locals.
"Traveling with Co makes me very happy. She is very obedient, does not get motion sickness and knows how to pose for great photos. The only drawback is she sometimes gets excited when she spots other dogs and loses control."

Photos by Bao Tran

