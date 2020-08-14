Tourist discovers Vung Tau with pet

|
Bao Tran, 27, recently traveled by car from Ho Chi Minh City to Vung Tau, about 100 km away, with her five-year-old dog Michael Tran, nickname Co.
|
Co poses for a picture by the Da Xanh Lake (Blue Stone Lake) on the road leading to the coastal town in southern Vietnam.
|
Alley 107 - 109 Tran Phu in Vung Tau is a small path leading to the sea under a giant bougainvillaea branch, making it a popular location for photos.
|
Co at the Nghinh Phong Cape, where a cliff is known as heaven’s gate and has a path leading up to a giant statue of Jesus on top and down to the beach.
|
Tran said Co's favorite activity is walking down the street by the beach where rows of food trucks line up. The colorful trucks mainly sell drinks and ice cream which are popular with locals.
|
"Traveling with Co makes me very happy. She is very obedient, does not get motion sickness and knows how to pose for great photos. The only drawback is she sometimes gets excited when she spots other dogs and loses control."
Photos by Bao Tran