Three Vietnam hotels make global best list

The Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Awards are selected by compiling reviews, ratings and saves global travelers have shared on Tripadvisor, the world's most popular travel guide and review website.

This year, Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa was placed second, behind Viroth’s Hotel in Siem Riep, Cambodia. The hotel is located on 94 Ma May Street, Hoan Kiem District, in Hanoi's Old Quarter.

"We were totally impressed with the service, the room and the food. We would give it 10 stars if Tripadvisor had that many," Tripadvisor stated in its review.

Next on the list came La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa at 12th. Located at 134 Hung Vuong Street, Thanh Ha Ward, it was described as an "excellent choice for your stay in Hoi An" by reviewers. Hoi An, an ancient town in central Vietnam, is one of the country's top tourist attractions.

At 16th is JM Marvel Hotel & Spa, located at 16 Hang Da, Hoan Kiem District, in the Old Quarter of Hanoi. It was called a "beautiful hotel for experiencing Hanoi".

In 2019, Tripadvisor also selected Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa among its list of best hotels in the world, placing it at number 10.