VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Three Vietnam hotels make global best list

By Hoang Nguyen   July 30, 2020 | 11:34 pm GMT+7
Three Vietnam hotels make global best list
Inside Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa. Photo courtesy of TripAdvisor.

Tripadvisor has named three hotels in Vietnam among the world's top 25 based on traveler recommendation.

The Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Awards are selected by compiling reviews, ratings and saves global travelers have shared on Tripadvisor, the world's most popular travel guide and review website.

This year, Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa was placed second, behind Viroth’s Hotel in Siem Riep, Cambodia. The hotel is located on 94 Ma May Street, Hoan Kiem District, in Hanoi's Old Quarter.

"We were totally impressed with the service, the room and the food. We would give it 10 stars if Tripadvisor had that many," Tripadvisor stated in its review.

Next on the list came La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa at 12th. Located at 134 Hung Vuong Street, Thanh Ha Ward, it was described as an "excellent choice for your stay in Hoi An" by reviewers. Hoi An, an ancient town in central Vietnam, is one of the country's top tourist attractions.

At 16th is JM Marvel Hotel & Spa, located at 16 Hang Da, Hoan Kiem District, in the Old Quarter of Hanoi. It was called a "beautiful hotel for experiencing Hanoi".

In 2019, Tripadvisor also selected Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa among its list of best hotels in the world, placing it at number 10.

Related News:

Tags:

hotel

Hanoi

TripAdvisor

Vietnam

Hoi An

awards

 

Read more

Vietnam designates 207 hotels as paid quarantine facilities

Vietnam designates 207 hotels as paid quarantine facilities

Centenarian kiln kingdom a Mekong Delta cornerstone

Centenarian kiln kingdom a Mekong Delta cornerstone

Vietnam to evacuate 400 stranded tourists from Covid-19 epicenter Da Nang

Vietnam to evacuate 400 stranded tourists from Covid-19 epicenter Da Nang

Hanoi’s Old Quarter reels under Covid-19 blows

Hanoi’s Old Quarter reels under Covid-19 blows

Top central Vietnam attractions empty out over fresh coronavirus threat

Top central Vietnam attractions empty out over fresh coronavirus threat

Eight Saigon hotels to lodge foreign experts in quarantine

Eight Saigon hotels to lodge foreign experts in quarantine

Fresh Covid-19 outbreak renews Da Nang travel agent blues

Fresh Covid-19 outbreak renews Da Nang travel agent blues

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

 
go to top