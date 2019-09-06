The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Places
The glass is half empty in northern village
By
Chau Dong
September 6, 2019 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
The glass blowing craft of Xoi Tri Village in Nam Dinh Province, which saw its heyday decades ago, is now in danger of dying out.
The glass is half empty in northern village
The glass is half empty in northern Vietnamese village
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
craft village in Vietnam
craft village
glass-making village
Vietnam glass-making village
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
Read more
Vietnamese carriers delay flights to Japan as typhoon Faxai threatens
Pure Land pagoda’s unique bamboo gate
Vietnam Airlines cancels flights to South Korea as typhoon nears
3 Hanoi eateries give their banh mi a grilling
Nam O fish sauce making recognized as national cultural heritage
HCMC’s popular pedestrian street to get a green facelift
Festival to offer paragliders views of northern terrace fields
Reading:
The glass is half empty in northern village
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives