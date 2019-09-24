Stately building graces downtown HCMC, 100 years on

The Hoa Xa complex at 136 Ham Nghi Street in District 1 comprises two buildings, one L-shaped and the other a rectangular structure behind, and stands in front of Saigon’s iconic Ben Thanh Market.

It used to serve the Saigon Railway Station, being a midpoint for trains heading to places like Hanoi, Loc Ninh Town (Binh Phuoc Province) and My Tho Town (Tien Giang Province). The station was first built in District 1 in 1885 and moved to its current District 3 location in the 1930s.

HCMC authorities recently sent a proposal to the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance and the Vietnam Railway Corporation to start a conservation program for the complex, including an arrangement for the building to fit the city’s new urban plans.