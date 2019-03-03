Spend months in Hanoi without feeling the pinch

The capital city was ranked ninth in the list of 10 most affordable destinations in 2019 released by Uproxx, an entertainment and popular culture news website.

The site suggested that Vietnam, and Hanoi in particular, should be on everyone’s list of must go destinations as it’s the sort of place that one can spend months in without really noticing.

Aerial view of Hanoi cityscape at twilight at an intersection next to Hoan Kiem Lake, center of Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/Vietnam Stock Images

"You can grab a bed in a hostel for $5 a night. Entire apartments go for as little as $15 a night on Airbnb. This all helps in that "spending a couple of months here" attitude you’ll eventually adopt," Uproxx writes.

It also advises travelers that the food in the capital city is delicious and cheap, with a bowl of noodles or pork with rice costing about $1, and three meals a day can be had for just $5.

Quito in Ecuador tops the list, followed by Granada in Nicaragua, New Orleans in the US, Krakow in Poland, Istanbul in Turkey, Dakar in Senegal and Marrakesh in Morocco.

Earlier, Hanoi had been recommended as a top five destination in the world for solo travel by global search engine Skyscanner.

In February, Hanoi drew a lot of attention as the venue for the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and this also have the capital city tourism a significant boost.

Vietnam welcomed 1.58 million tourists in February, up 10.9 percent year-on-year, recording the highest ever number of visitors in a month.