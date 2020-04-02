Social distancing leaves Saigon landmarks deserted

|
The intersection by Saigon Opera House in District 1 is an echo of its former bustle these days.
Le Thanh Ton Street, passing by the iconic Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Headquarters in District 1, built from 1898-1909.
The solitary Notre-Dame Cathedral, District 1, was built by French colonialists between 1863 and 1880. It has two bell towers that stand at a height of 58 meters.
Deserted streets leading to Thu Thiem Tunnel and Bitexco Financial Tower (middle) in District 1 which contains 68 floors, and is 262.5 meters in height.
Le Duan Street in front of the Independence Palace in District 1.
Numerous restaurants, pubs and shops on Bui Vien Street, often packed with foreign tourists, have been shut to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Rows of tall trees shade the deserted Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1.
Phu Dong roundabout in District 1 stands idle, allowing a breath of fresh air to pass through the usually congested intersection.
The intersection of Le Lai and Pham Hong Thai streets.
"This silence is probably a good opportunity for each of us to slow down, and reflect more on life. In difficult times, each individual should maintain a positive mindset and act more responsibly within their community, join hands with the Government and build a better Saigon," Thien said.