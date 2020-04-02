Social distancing leaves Saigon landmarks deserted

"This silence is probably a good opportunity for each of us to slow down, and reflect more on life. In difficult times, each individual should maintain a positive mindset and act more responsibly within their community, join hands with the Government and build a better Saigon," Thien said.



Vietnam started a nationwide social distancing campaign Wednesday, not allowing gatherings of more than two people in public. A prime ministerial directive also calls for people in the same families, villages, communes, districts and cities to stay put where they are for 15 days.



People should only leave home for emergencies, buying food and medicine, and working in factories, production facilities and businesses that involve trade in "essential" goods and services, the directive says.



The number of coronavirus infections in the country has gone up to 222, including 64 who have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

