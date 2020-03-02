VnExpress International
Season of scarlet flowers in Hue

By Huynh Phuong   March 2, 2020 | 12:05 pm GMT+7

In full bloom and present throughout town, red cotton tree flowers complement ancient Hue’s majestic beauty.

A red cotton tree next to a gazebo seen from Da Vien Bridge connecting Le Duan and Bui Thi Xuan streets.

A tree branch packed with these bright scarlet blooms accentuates Vietnam’s oldest meteorological station, Quan Tuong Dai, in Thuan Hoa Ward, Hue. It was constructed during the rule of the Nguyen Dynasty, Vietnam’s last royal family (1802-1945), and consists of intricate, feng shui-compliant architecture. 

Cotton tree flowers add a splash of red to An Dinh Palace, home to Vietnam’s last kings, on the An Cuu River with its sophisticated architecture, which was also built during the reign of Nguyen kings in the early 20th century.

The flowers make for a beautiful photo backdrop, and so attract both locals and foreign visitors alike.Beyond Hue, these red blooms are also found at local parks, villages, holy attractions, and streets in places like the central Quang Ngai Province, Hanoi, and the northern mountain provinces of Son La and Ha Giang.

The red cotton tree flower has five petals. It produces a capsule (find correct term) which ripens into white cotton fiber, hence the plant’s name. The blossom period lasts around a month and marks the final days of winter before new foliage appears.  The tree is also commonly referred to as bombax celia or kapok.

The trunk of a red cotton tree measures over ten meters AROUND/ACROSS? and is covered in thorns.

The first flowers of the season have fallen on the ground at the Thua Thien Hue Culture and Information Center on Hung Vuong Street. Along with the birds, the vermillion flowers make for a pretty sight.

The vivid red flowers attract birds in search of nectar.

