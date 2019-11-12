Saigon walking street to host everyday water-music show

The show will start earlier, at 4 p.m, on weekends.

The music might be turned off earlier than the prescribed showtimes while the water and lighting show will continue, depending on the day, so as not to affect hotels and local residents in the vicinity.

The VND23 billion ($992,000) fountain at Nguyen Hue - Le Loi intersection has been functioning since the end of October. Shaped as a glass lotus flower with surrounding sprinklers, it symbolizes people’s solidarity in developing the city and taking it to greater heights, authorities said.

More facelifts are planned for Nguyen Hue walking street in the coming time, including lighting up the entire street including more stone benches and garbage bins. The city will also add more security in the fountain and the Uncle Ho monument garden area.

The Vietnam’s first walking street is 670-meters long and 64-meters wide. It welcome thousands of visitors every day. The street has also hosted major street festivals, parades, and the annual Lunar New Year celebration, when it becomes an amazing flower street.