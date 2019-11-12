VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Saigon walking street to host everyday water-music show

By Huu Nguyen   November 12, 2019 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
Saigon walking street to host everyday water-music show
Nguyen Hue walking street’s water fountain. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Nguyen.

A music and art program will light up Saigon's Nguyen Hue walking street every weekday starting Monday from 5:30 pm to 11 pm.

The show will start earlier, at 4 p.m, on weekends.

The music might be turned off earlier than the prescribed showtimes while the water and lighting show will continue, depending on the day, so as not to affect hotels and local residents in the vicinity.

The VND23 billion ($992,000) fountain at Nguyen Hue - Le Loi intersection has been functioning since the end of October. Shaped as a glass lotus flower with surrounding sprinklers, it symbolizes people’s solidarity in developing the city and taking it to greater heights, authorities said.

More facelifts are planned for Nguyen Hue walking street in the coming time, including lighting up the entire street including more stone benches and garbage bins. The city will also add more security in the fountain and the Uncle Ho monument garden area.

The Vietnam’s first walking street is 670-meters long and 64-meters wide. It welcome thousands of visitors every day. The street has also hosted major street festivals, parades, and the annual Lunar New Year celebration, when it becomes an amazing flower street.

Related News:
Tags: Nguyen Hue walking street Nguyen Hue pedestrian street water music show
 
Read more
Wonder of nature: snails wash ashore for kilometers in Ben Tre coast

Wonder of nature: snails wash ashore for kilometers in Ben Tre coast

Have your head in the clouds in Vietnam mountain commune

Have your head in the clouds in Vietnam mountain commune

Say it quietly: Hanoi has at least five noiseless cafés

Say it quietly: Hanoi has at least five noiseless cafés

Da Lat man spends 500 hours shrinking iconic Long Bien Bridge

Da Lat man spends 500 hours shrinking iconic Long Bien Bridge

Long Coc tea hills turn lovelier as season change brings mist

Long Coc tea hills turn lovelier as season change brings mist

Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture to treat Hanoi to a culture fest

Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture to treat Hanoi to a culture fest

The One-Pillar Pagoda lookalike in Mekong Delta

The One-Pillar Pagoda lookalike in Mekong Delta

 
go to top