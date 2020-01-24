VnExpress International
Saigon spring flower festival colorfully ushers in Tet

By Quynh Tran   January 24, 2020 | 08:26 am GMT+7

The annual spring flower festival at Tao Dan Park in Saigon’s District 1 has opened to the public with colorful blossoms and rat statues.

Right at the entrance of the festival on Truong Dinh Street is a family of golden rats with the three-meter-tall parent rats and three little mice standing ready to welcome visitors. For many years now, the Tao Dan spring flower festival is one of the most expected festivals during Tet, the countrys biggest and most important festival, in HCMC. The Year of the Rat will peak this Saturday. 

For many years now the Tao Dan spring flower festival has been one of the country's biggest and most eagerly anticipated festivals. 
A scene of the festival is decorated by the image of a couple mices wedding, surrounded by colorful flowers. This is the citys largest spring flower festival. For the Year of the Rat, the image of the zodiac animal will be displayed all corners of the festival. 

A lake area is decorated  with colorful fresh flowers to usher in Tet atmosphere. The 40th edition of its kinds features over 4,000 ornamental plants, bonsai, rock gardens, dried trees, grafted stones, cacti, ornamental fish and various rare flowers. 

Two girls wearing traditional Vietnamese ao dai pose for a photo amidst the background of the vibrant flower scene. 

The highlight of this years festival is a scene featuring 12 small zodiac animals made of dried flowers. 

The festival is divided into separate display areas such as ornamental porcelain flowers, yellow Mai, tropical and temperate plants, miniatures, and art stone. Each area has unique ornamental plants brought by many artisans from all over the country. 

The organizers of the festival said that last year welcomed more than 800,000 visitors and this year, it is expected to welcome more than one million visitors.The flower festival lasts until January 30 (the 6th of first lunar month). Entry fee is VND30,000 ($1.29) for adults and free for children under 12 years old.

Bonsai trees are also on display at the festival. The event also promises to be a big attraction with a great variety of activities such as dragon dances, art,circus and magic performances, folk games, and demonstrations of calligraphy and tea ceremony.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a seven-day holiday that will start on Thursday, two days before the Lunar New Years Eve.

The event will also feature dragon dances, circus and magic performances, folk games, demonstrations of calligraphy, and a tea ceremony.
A garden of tulip flowers bloom in red color. 

The festival will go on until January 30 (the sixth of the first lunar month). Entry is VND30,000 ($1.3) for adults and free for children under 12.

The seven-day Lunar New Year holiday starts on Thursday, January 23, two days before eve.

Tags: Tet Lunar New Year spring flower festival Tao Dan Park District 1 HCMC
 
