Saigon spring flower festival colorfully ushers in Tet

|
Right at the entrance on Truong Dinh Street is a family of golden rats with three-meter-tall parents and three little ones to mark the Year of the Rat, which will begin this Saturday.
For many years now the Tao Dan spring flower festival has been one of the country's biggest and most eagerly anticipated festivals.
|
An image at the festival of a mice couple’s wedding surrounded by colorful flowers.
|
The 40th edition of the festival features over 4,000 ornamental plants, bonsai trees, rock gardens, dried trees, grafted stones, cacti, ornamental fish, and rare flowers.
|
Two young women in traditional Vietnamese dress, ao dai, pose for a photo against a colorful background of flowers.
|
A highlight this year is a scene featuring the 12 animals of the zodiac made of dried flowers.
|
The festival has separate display areas for yellow mai flowers, tropical and temperate plants, miniatures, and stone arts. Each area has unique ornamental plants brought by artisans from all over the country.
|
The organizers of the festival said last year there were more than 800,000 visitors, and this year more than a million are expected.
|
Bonsai trees on display at the festival.
The event will also feature dragon dances, circus and magic performances, folk games, demonstrations of calligraphy, and a tea ceremony.
|
Tulip flowers bloom in red in the park.
The festival will go on until January 30 (the sixth of the first lunar month). Entry is VND30,000 ($1.3) for adults and free for children under 12.
The seven-day Lunar New Year holiday starts on Thursday, January 23, two days before eve.