Saigon’s once-bustling streets turn quiet at night

The area around Saigon Opera House in District 1 was left deserted on the night of April 7 and not as sparkling as normal days.
The Continental Saigon Hotel, located on the corner of Dong Khoi Street, a busy and crowded area in HCMC, turns now empty and without lights.
A man waits at the traffic light at the crossroad of Pham Ngoc Thach and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai streets, which were left deserted with almost no passers-by.
On Nguyen Thiep Street, souvenir shops, cafes and money exchange counters were closed. The 100-meter-long road connecting Dong Khoi Street and Nguyen Hue pedestrian street used to be crowded and busy before.
The deserted sight at the corner of New World Hotel.
Rows of shops, hotels, cafes on Pham Hong Thai Street were shut down and turned dark without lights. Previously, vehicles pouring the area at 9 p.m. daily sometimes causes traffic jams.
The usually-crowded Nguyen Hue pedestrian street had no visitors. Nguyen Hue, which runs from the City Hall to Ton Duc Thang Street along the Saigon River, has welcomed thousands of visitors every day since it turned pedestrian. The street gets particularly crowded during the weekends and holidays.
The West Gate of Ben Thanh Market suspended night market with streets cleaned up. Typically, the night market operates from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., attracting many foreign tourists.
A street vendor runs on a deserted street.