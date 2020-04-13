Saigon’s once-bustling streets turn quiet at night

The Continental Saigon Hotel, located on the corner of Dong Khoi Street, a busy and crowded area in HCMC, turns now empty and without lights.



The photo collection was captured in District 1 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on April 7, one week after the country entered the 15-day social distancing campaign ordered by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc which prohibits gatherings of more than two people in public and exhorts people to stay at home unless truly necessary.



In Vietnam's southern metropolis, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. is the peak time with people flocking to the streets for dating, entertainment activities and hangouts while coffee shops, bars, karaoke parlors and shopping centers are flooded by throngs of visitors. However, the social distancing order turns everything change completely.