Saigon bookseller fuels thirst for books

Located at 50 Nguyen Khac Nhu Street in District 1 of Ho Chi Minh City, an old bookstore has been renovated into a cozy two story coffee shop.
The coffee shop covers only 60 square meters but houses around 10,000 books, stored in ceiling high shelves over four years.
"I only put the most recommended books on the shelves. I want my customers to draw valuable knowledge from each page," said Le Ba Tan, the 32-year-old shop owner, who used to be a high school teacher. During downtime, he categorizes and mends old books.
"I have read these books before and I find it’s very interesting, so I want to bring them to the shop so that others could read them too. In exchange, not only can I have a free drink, but also read more captivating books," said Dang Ngoc Hong Hanh, 25, who visited the coffee shop for the first time to exchange two books.
For two consecutive Sundays, Tran Van Luyen, 78, who lives ten kilometers away, asked his family to drive him to the store to exchange books.
Every weekend, the coffee shop sets up a small bookshelf that contains around 100 books for people to grab free of charge.
Hanging on the stairs leading to the second floor, exclusively used for reading, are music posters, old book covers, and old paintings, adding a nostalgic touch.
The second floor is simply decorated with some small tables and corner bookshelves. It is very quiet so customers can focus on their books or work.
Valuable books are secured inside glass shelves.
There is a small room with a bigger table for one family or small group of friends.
Drinks include ginger tea, jasmine butterfly pea tea, milk coffee, kudzu, and passion fruit juice, priced from VND20,000 ($0.87) to VND39,000 ($1.7).