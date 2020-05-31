Saigon bookseller fuels thirst for books

"I only put the most recommended books on the shelves. I want my customers to draw valuable knowledge from each page," said Le Ba Tan, the 32-year-old shop owner, who used to be a high school teacher. During downtime, he categorizes and mends old books.



To spread knowledge and the love of reading, every weekend, Tan allows his customers to bring books to exchange for a cup of coffee. Any kind of genre can be brought here to exchange, including comic books and textbooks.