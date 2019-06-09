Red blossoms light up northern Vietnam city

Hai Phong, 120 km east of Hanoi, is known as the city of flamboyants. The flower usually blooms in May and June. Pham Van Dong Street, which connects the city center with the tourist resort area of Do Son, is 18 km long and has more than 4,000 trees. It is dubbed the longest flower road in Vietnam.

Tam Bac Lake in the city center is also a place where locals and visitors can enjoy the flamboyant flower season.

Many local girls find the ao dai, Vietnam's traditional dress, the right attire for a picture with the flamboyants. The accessory for this photo is often a bicycle in an attempt to recreate memories of school.

Flamboyant trees, also called royal poinciana and flame trees, are a familiar sight in Vietnam and called "the flower of school age" because it starts to bloom when the academic year ends.

Hoa, a native of Hai Phong, said she likes flamboyants and took advantage of the blooming season to create a photo album this weekend.

Tam Bac Lake is a popular spot on hot summer days. Its managers have just released 40 white swans to add to the beauty of the setting.

Hanoians too visit the city during the blossoming season.

Some visitors break off branches from flamboyant for their photos.

The species originated in Madagascar and was planted in Vietnam by the French in the 19th century. Hai Phong has used it profitably to create green streets.