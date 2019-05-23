Prominent YouTubers to vlog about Vietnam’s Kingdom of Caves

A woman rows her boat along Gianh River in Quang Binh Province. Photo by Shutterstock/hoangdinhkhanh

A source from the central province’s tourism department revealed that they are working closely with representatives from Google and YouTube, the Google-owned video-sharing platform, to come up a final list of the 12 video bloggers, or Vloggers. The list will be announced next week.

The Vloggers, followed by millions of subscribers on their respective YouTube channels, will take a tour of Quang Binh to explore its beautiful scenery, try out its cuisine and share their experiences with their fans.

The field tour is part of efforts to boost tourism to Quang Binh, home to the world’s largest cave, Son Doong. The province was also a filming location for the 2017 Hollywood blockbuster Kong: Skull Island.

Last year, Quang Binh received 3.9 million tourists, up 18 percent over the previous year.

Colossal caves, most of them protected, in the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, have given Quang Binh, one of Vietnam's poorest provinces, an opportunity to improve people’s livelihoods through its rapidly growing tourism industry.

Son Doong, part of the national park, opened to tourists in 2013, four years after members of the British Cave Research Association concluded their initial exploration and declared it the world's largest cave.

The five kilometer-long system, which is 150 meters high and 200 meters wide, contains at least 150 individual caves, a dense subterranean jungle and several underground rivers.

Quang Binh authorities recently raised the limit for number of tourists allowed to visit the cave from 640 to 900 a year.

Earlier this year, the U.K.-based travel guide publisher, Lonely Planet, named Son Doong Cave among the best places to visit in 2019.

The New York Times has named it among the world’s top eight travel destinations, while the National Geographic has called it a "natural wonder."