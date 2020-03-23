VnExpress International
Mist plays hide and seek in Hoi An

By Huynh Phuong   March 23, 2020 | 01:59 pm GMT+7

Photographer Do Anh Vu has captured the allure of the ancient town of Hoi An as it emerges and disappears into the mist.

As the chill air permeates Nguyen Thai Hoc Street one March morning, Hoi An seems to be awaking from a slumber. The town has short and narrow roads that connect with a labyrinth of alleys. Hoi An was recognized by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site in 1999. In 2019, it was among the top 15 best tourist cities in the world as voted by readers of Travel & Leisure, one of the worlds most popular travel magazines.

"Because of the coronavirus epidemic, Hoi An these days doesn’t have a lot of travelers. Even so, on misty days, many photographers flock here," said Vu, who is based in the central town.
As the mist clears, Chua Cau (Pagoda Bridge) in Hoi An comes into sharper focus in degrees.Last July, the image of this pagoda, built by the Japanese traders in the 17th century, appeared on the homepage of Google, making it the first Vietnamese destination to be honored thus. The national relic appears on VND20,000 bills.

The mist also covers Hoai River, a particular trait of Hoi An. Because of the Covid-19 epidemic, Hoi An these days doesn’t have a lot of travelers. Even so, on misty days many photographers go here to take some shots, Vu said.

The mist also follows fishermen on the Thu Bon River. The giant fish net is a typical tool in the estuarine area of Quang Nam coastal area. Fishermen usually locate in a fixed position on the river consisting of two parts of the basket and jars connected by a wire system to let go. down and pull up.

A boat carrying fishing gear on the Thu Bon river surface.

Boats carrying tourists to visit on the Hoai River in the early morning sun, when the atmosphere is still slightly dew. Sitting on a small boat smoothly passing through the streets and craft villages on the banks of the river will be an interesting experience for tourists, photographer Do Anh Vu (living in Hoi An), the author of the photo series, said.

