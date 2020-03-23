Mist plays hide and seek in Hoi An

|
As the chill air permeates Nguyen Thai Hoc Street one March morning, Hoi An seems to be awaking from a slumber. The town has short and narrow roads that connect with a labyrinth of alleys.
"Because of the coronavirus epidemic, Hoi An these days doesn’t have a lot of travelers. Even so, on misty days, many photographers flock here," said Vu, who is based in the central town.
As the mist clears, Chua Cau (Pagoda Bridge) in Hoi An comes into sharper focus in degrees. Last July, the image of this pagoda, built by the Japanese traders in the 17th century, appeared on the homepage of Google, making it the first Vietnamese destination to be honored thus. The national relic appears on VND20,000 bills.
The mist creates a romantic scene as it shrouds the Hoai River, an intrinsic Hoi An attraction.
An exquisite work of art is executed by the mist as it adds an additional cover to the net covering a fisherman on the Thu Bon River.
The giant fish net is a typical tool used in the estuary of Quang Nam Province’s coastal area. Fishermen fix the net on the river and lower it to catch fish using a truckle.
A boat carrying fishing gear on the Thu Bon River surface is about to disappear into the mist.
Tourists on a boat on the Hoai River enjoy the scenes as the mist lifts on an early morning.
"Sitting on a small boat passing by the streets and craft villages on the banks of the river is always an experience for visitors to remember," photographer Vu said.
Hoi An was recognized by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site in 1999. In 2019, it was among the top 15 best tourist cities in the world as voted by readers of Travel & Leisure, one of the world's most popular travel magazines.