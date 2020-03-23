Mist plays hide and seek in Hoi An

As the chill air permeates Nguyen Thai Hoc Street one March morning, Hoi An seems to be awaking from a slumber. The town has short and narrow roads that connect with a labyrinth of alleys.

"Because of the coronavirus epidemic, Hoi An these days doesn’t have a lot of travelers. Even so, on misty days, many photographers flock here," said Vu, who is based in the central town.