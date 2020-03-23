Mist plays hide and seek in deserted Hoi An

As the chill air permeates Nguyen Thai Hoc Street one March morning, Hoi An seems to be awaking from a slumber. The town has short and narrow roads that connect with a labyrinth of alleys.

Hoi An was recognized by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site in 1999. In 2019, it was among the top 15 best tourist cities in the world as voted by readers of Travel & Leisure, one of the world's most popular travel magazines.