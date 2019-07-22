Making the ‘Disneyland factor’ work in Vietnam

The first Disneyland opened its doors in Anaheim, California on July 17, 1955, and the entertainment world was never the same again.

Today, all the 11 Disney operated parks around the world – five Disneyland locations and six other theme parks – are global landmarks. By the end of 2018, Disneyland had welcomed more than 2 billion visitors globally – the equivalent of nearly one-third of the world’s population.

The Disneyland concept has succeeded so well that it is no longer a place for children or young people to have fun. People of all ages consider at least one visit a must. And many people would gladly return again and again to enjoy the thrilling rides and magical experiences. Most visitors agree that one day at Disneyland is never enough to see everything and prepare to spend a longer time.

In Asia, every year, millions of people flock to Tokyo or Hong Kong primarily to visit Disneyland. After visiting both, many will then dream of seeing Disneyland in Paris, California or Orlando.

Over the years, many people in Vietnam have also flown to see Disneyland.

Why not Vietnam?

Founders of the Sun Group had always longed to see the country have its own world class entertainments and theme parks, not just to cater to domestic tourists, but to attract more international visitors to experience fun and adventure in Vietnam.

They have taken some firm steps towards realizing their wish.

Located high up on a mountain overlooking Da Nang and the coastline in central Vietnam, Sun World Ba Na Hills is something out of a fairytale with French castles and flower gardens. Covering 90 hectares, it is not as vast as Disneyland but its setting is unique-and the cable car ride from Da Nang to get there is an experience not to be missed.

Sun World Ba Na Hills.

Through the year, various cultural festivals from around the world are celebrated here, including Christmas, Oktoberfest and Halloween. Kids will find no shortage of excitement and creative play at Fantasy Park, the largest indoor park in Southeast Asia.

Other attractions at Sun World Ba Na Hills include a funicular railway - the first of its kind constructed in Vietnam -and now, Golden Bridge, which became one of the world’s most famous pedestrian bridges overnight after opening last year, thanks to its unique setting and masterful design: a pair of giant hands cup the bridge, which straddles valleys, connecting the precipitous peaks. Already a huge ‘Instagram’ hit, Golden Bridge is a truly spectacular sight that has lured visitors from all across Southeast Asia and beyond to Da Nang.

Golden Bridge.

The adrenaline rush

The good news is that Ba Na Hills is not the only Sun World in Vietnam. For those seeking that rush of adrenaline, Sun World Danang Wonders is the country’s premier destination. There, they can jump off the Golden Sky Tower-the highest free fall tower in Vietnam at a height of 47 meters (equivalent to the height of a 13-storey building), and many more thrills, including the Queen Cobra – the largest ‘hang glider’ ride in Vietnam, which runs five 360-degree loops at a height of 34 meters.

And now, tourists visiting the world-renowned Ha Long Bay can now also visit Sun World Halong Park, another world class amusement park. One of the highlights here is to ride on the Queen's cable car and soak up the panoramic views in this heavenly part of the world. While some will love to relax at the appropriately named Zen garden, others will adore Dragon Theme Park with its abundance of thrills. They will also love the Typhoon Water Park, which has been inspired by the leading water parks in the world, such as Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach in the US and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi.

Different highs

For completely different experiences no less memorable than other theme parks, visit the Sun World Fansipan Legend in Sa Pa or the Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park on the southernmost tip of Phu Quoc Island, which have both also been wowing visitors, especially with their respective cable car systems. In Sa Pa, the cable car takes visitors right up to the peak of Fansipan (the "roof of Indochina") while in Phu Quoc, the longest over-the-sea cable car ride in the world will transport passengers from the main island to Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park, where they can spend the day playing various water sports.

Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park.

Adding to the appeal of Sun World complexes, the Sun Group has also developed a number of world class accommodation options for travelers. The Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills, Sun Premier Village Ha Long Bay, Hotel de la Coupole (Sa Pa) and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort are all award-winning, high-end accommodations offering superlative services in truly unique settings.

This reveals the strategic vision and aim of the group to take tourism in Vietnam to the next level. The combination of world class entertainment with high-end accommodations has ushered in Vietnam a new level of travel and leisure. Now, just as many Vietnamese once longed to see Disneyland, more and more international travelers are flying into Vietnam just to see these amazing locations.