Laterite houses stand proud in central Vietnam villages

To the south of Binh Son District are many villages where dozens of laterite houses can be found. The biggest and oldest building is the communal house at An Loc Village, Binh Tri Commune.

Doan Van Bong, 46, of Van Tuong Village said since his young age he saw his father and grandfather build laterite houses. "Back then our village had laterite. We made it into bricks to build wells and houses."

Cement was not common then, but the laterite bricks could be bonded together without it.