Largest communal house pulse of Central Highlands

Kon So Lal was recently built to replace the old communal house struck by lightning in 2015. In July 2017, the communal house was completed and put into use. Materials like wood, bamboo, and leaves for the roof were entirely donated by villagers.



The structure does not include the usual rafters but instead employs rattan and bamboo. The distinct roof is 20 centimeters thick and tapers in like one hatchet leaning against another. On the inside of the roof, wooden planks and bamboo branches are woven together to ensure sturdiness.



This job is usually handed to young and strong men who are unafraid of heights. Despite the detailed and demanding design, the builders did not need a blueprint. Instead, they eyeballed every component, measured, and marked as they went.