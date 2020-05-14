VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Hue's abandoned dragon water park to shed old scales

By Vo Thanh   May 14, 2020 | 03:49 pm GMT+7

Authorities in Hue are planning to revive an abandoned dragon themed water park, described as a 'creepy destination' by international magazines, to boost tourism.

[Caption]aa

Thuy Tien Water Park lies just five miles outside Huong Thuy Town in Hue, the former imperial town in central Vietnam, beside Thuy Tien Lake. This abandoned water park hidden in the jungle has attracted many adventurers enamored with the idea of exploring something off the beaten track.

Once a popular amusement park, it is now a jungle of graffiti-covered waterslides, shattered aquariums, and murky pools that would make visitors feel they had just survived an apocalypse. 
[Caption]aa

Funded by state-owned enterprise Hue Capital Tourism Company, the water park opened its door in 2004 and closed down just a few months after.

In 2008, investment and trading company Haco Hue took over the project with the aim to restructure the site for eco-tourism, including restaurants, spas, accommodation, arts, a convention center, and a space for outdoor events, but later abandoned the venture.
[Caption]aa

Stairs and walls inside the park are covered with graffiti.
[Caption]aa

Mirror tanks inside the aquarium that used to house rare and precious aquatic species have been left shattered.
[Caption]aa

About 500 meters from the aquarium lies a former water music stage with seating for 2,500.
[Caption]aa

Following closure, the park suffered serious degradation, prompting local authorities to prohibit entry over safety concerns.

In 2018, the U.S. news site Huffington Post listed Thuy Tien Park among the 10 most creepy destinations while British newspaper Daily Mail called it 'a curious and creepy site" ideal for backpackers to explore.
[Caption]aa

Damaged water slides now serve as mere canvases.
[Caption]aa

Railing across the park have rusted into misuse.
[Caption]aa

Earlier this month, provincial authorities proposed renovating the park as a cultural park and contemporary creative space to serve the community to avoid waste.

Phan Ngoc Tho, Chairman of Thua Thien-Hue Province, said reviving Thuy Tien Water Park would entail exploiting its walking route, raising animals, developing an intelligent bicycle service associated with certain sports activities and entertainment for visitors.
Related News:
Tags: Thuy Tien Water Park Hue central Vietnam creepy water park abandoned tourist site Thua Thien-Hue cultural park
 
Read more
Most Vietnamese preparing for post Covid-19 travel

Most Vietnamese preparing for post Covid-19 travel

Disability? So what, says wheelchair-bound man as he travels around Vietnam

Disability? So what, says wheelchair-bound man as he travels around Vietnam

Mountainous Vietnam village offers best post-pandemic experience

Mountainous Vietnam village offers best post-pandemic experience

Street vendors with shoulder pole a familiar sight in Vietnam's old town

Street vendors with shoulder pole a familiar sight in Vietnam's old town

Hustle and bustle returns instantly to Saigon's beer street

Hustle and bustle returns instantly to Saigon's beer street

Domestic flights get close to full capacity

Domestic flights get close to full capacity

Hanoi attractions reopen with restrictions

Hanoi attractions reopen with restrictions

Escape to Dong Nai for weekend camping

Escape to Dong Nai for weekend camping

 
go to top