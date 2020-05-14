Hue's abandoned dragon water park to shed old scales

Thuy Tien Water Park lies just five miles outside Huong Thuy Town in Hue, the former imperial town in central Vietnam, beside Thuy Tien Lake. This abandoned water park hidden in the jungle has attracted many adventurers enamored with the idea of exploring something off the beaten track.



Once a popular amusement park, it is now a jungle of graffiti-covered waterslides, shattered aquariums, and murky pools that would make visitors feel they had just survived an apocalypse.