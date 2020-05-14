Hue's abandoned dragon water park to shed old scales

|
Thuy Tien Water Park lies just five miles outside Huong Thuy Town in Hue, the former imperial town in central Vietnam, beside Thuy Tien Lake. This abandoned water park hidden in the jungle has attracted many adventurers enamored with the idea of exploring something off the beaten track.
|
Funded by state-owned enterprise Hue Capital Tourism Company, the water park opened its door in 2004 and closed down just a few months after.
|
Stairs and walls inside the park are covered with graffiti.
|
Mirror tanks inside the aquarium that used to house rare and precious aquatic species have been left shattered.
|
About 500 meters from the aquarium lies a former water music stage with seating for 2,500.
|
Following closure, the park suffered serious degradation, prompting local authorities to prohibit entry over safety concerns.
|
Damaged water slides now serve as mere canvases.
|
Railing across the park have rusted into misuse.
|
Earlier this month, provincial authorities proposed renovating the park as a cultural park and contemporary creative space to serve the community to avoid waste.