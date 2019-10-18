VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Hue follows Hoi An in launching bike tourism service

By Nguyen Quy   October 18, 2019 | 07:54 am GMT+7
Hue follows Hoi An in launching bike tourism service
Foreign tourists ride bicycles to explore Hue, a popular tourist destination in central Vietnam. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Vietnam’s former imperial capital Hue plans to pilot a public bicycle service that will provide hundreds of tourists with an option to ride bikes on its downtown streets.

Some 400 bikes will be provided in the inner-city areas and some 2,000 in suburban areas. The project is to be completed before the Hue Festival 2020 in April, which is one of the biggest tourism events in the country.

Visitors need to install an app on their smartphone to access the service by using QR codes to unlock the bikes as well as utilize GPS to locate them. The service will provide visitors an alternative way to travel along the Huong (Perfume) River in the town's center and other local tourist spots.

Earlier this year, ancient town Hoi An in the central Quang Nam Province launched a pilot bicycle sharing program to encourage residents and tourists to move from petrol power to pedal power.

Discovering Hue by bicycle is a new tourism trend favored by both domestic and foreign visitors, according to a survey conducted by the Hue People’s Committee. The new service provides them with more options in addition to electric buses or boat rides along the river.

It also aims to help reduce emissions from motor vehicles and create a green and smart image for the town, local authorities said.

Hue also plans to open more pedestrian malls to the north and south of the Huong River, develop means of public transport, and launch environmentally-friendly toilets and bins.

The capital of Thua Thien-Hue Province, a major tourist attraction in central Vietnam, stands out from other parts of the country with its Imperial Citadel and royal tombs.

An aerial shot of the ancient royal tomb of Tu Duc, the fourth king of the Nguyen Dynasty. Photo by Shutterstocks/Johnny Tran.

An aerial view of the ancient royal tomb of Tu Duc, the fourth king (ruling 1847-1883) of the Nguyen Dynasty. Photo by Shutterstocks/Johnny Tran.

Thua Thien-Hue received more than 4.3 million visitors last year, up 14 percent year-on-year, and among them were 2.2 million foreigners. Visitors from South Korea made up the largest group, accounting for a third of the total foreign arrivals.

Da Nang City in central Vietnam last June also announced its plan to pilot a public bicycle service with hundreds of bikes to be installed on its downtown streets to combat traffic jams. The timeline for this plan to be executed is still unknown.

Hue from above: Bird view of Vietnam’s former capital Hue under the Nguyen Dynasty
 
 

Hue follows Hoi An in launching bike tourism service

Related News:
Tags: Hue Hoi An bike tourism service public bicycle service former imperial tourism event
 
Read more
8 Vietnamese dishes to be introduced in France

8 Vietnamese dishes to be introduced in France

Vietnam among top 10 Asia-Pacific tourist destinations

Vietnam among top 10 Asia-Pacific tourist destinations

Da Nang prohibits scooters on peninsula following spate of accidents

Da Nang prohibits scooters on peninsula following spate of accidents

Vietnam boutique resort wins national, Asian awards

Vietnam boutique resort wins national, Asian awards

Sun World Fansipan Legend wins award for Vietnam’s top tourist attraction

Sun World Fansipan Legend wins award for Vietnam’s top tourist attraction

Illegally built hotel in Ma Pi Leng Pass closes

Illegally built hotel in Ma Pi Leng Pass closes

Italian travel site names Hanoi among seven best Asian places for solo travelers

Italian travel site names Hanoi among seven best Asian places for solo travelers

 
go to top