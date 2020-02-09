Hue draped in sunset hues

|
As the sun drops behind the mountains, its beams shine upon the glistening waters of Huong (Perfume) River.
Dissecting the ancient town, the river earned its sobriquet from orchard flowers strewn across its waters, adding a floral aroma to its surroundings. The romantic scenery was featured in Vietnam War film Full Metal Jacket.
|
As the official home of Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), Vietnam’s last royal family, the imperial citadel began construction in 1804. Oriented to face Perfume River, the royal enclosure modeled its temples, gardens, and palaces after Beijing’s Forbidden City.
Despite damage inflicted by the Vietnam War, its sheer size and heritage value make it a top local attraction.
|
Around 13 kilometers from the town's center, Tam Giang Lagoon is another favored spot for contemplating the sunset.
At 24 kilometers in length, Tam Giang is among Southeast Asia’s largest brackish water lagoons and a local gem. Whilst its rich and diverse ecosystem contributes greatly to the country’s biodiversity, Tam Giang’s beauty and longstanding fishing heritage draw many visitors.
|
Rays of sunlight radiate from the glossy waters where the Huong and Nhu Y rivers meet beneath Dap Da Bridge.
|
Hue's downtown when the sun falls to the foot of the mountains.
|
Storks soar across Perfume River towards Da Vien Islet for the night after a day looking for food in the fields.
Composed of silt deposits, the islet covers over 100,000 square meters. King Gia Long designated Da Vien as the White Tiger for Phu Xuan Royal Palace, a symbol of protection in feng shui.
|
Located 7 kilometers from the downtown, Vong Canh Hill offers panoramic views of Perfume River, especially during sunset. This elevated, tranquil spot overlooks scenic Hue and is a tourist attraction.
|
Part of the Tam Giang Lagoon system, Chuon Lagoon is located 10 kilometers from Hue's center and offers visitors the chance to savor local specialties like pancake (banh xeo) with white-spotted rabbitfish.
April is a nice time to visit Hue due to its pleasant weather and poetic springtime scenery. Major events during this time include Hue Festival and VnExpress Marathon, set to commence on April 5 and hosted by VnExpress and Thua Thien-Hue People’s Committee, in partnership with Jetstar Pacific.