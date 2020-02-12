VnExpress International
Hue commune known for oil plant extraction to keep colds at bay

By Nguyen Dong, Vo Thanh   February 12, 2020 | 10:25 am GMT+7

Loc Thuy Commune in ancient Hue has cultivated cajuput trees for centuries to extract oil locals believe could help them avoid colds and aches.

Pham Huu Suy, 41 (R) and his wife Truong Thi Phan, 38, residents of Loc Thuy commune in the province and cajuput oil makers go to cajeput gardens to buy the leaves after having personally picked out them. Many locals cultivate the gardens near the forest or on a bare field near their houses.

There are two types grown in the province. The ones on the right with smaller and longer leaves grown for the oil making are different from those on the left which are cultivated in many places in the country for forestry purposes. A cajeput tree from where oil is extracted has a typical height of two meters. If leaves are cut from a particular tree on a yearly basis, its height won’t develop further.

Many families make ends meet growing cajeput trees. Tran Van Chon from Loc Thuy commune said he sells a kilogram of the leaves at VND5,000 to oil makers. Growing cajeput for oil making purposes is slower than growing the other type, but a plant can be harvested up to 20 years, so it brings stable and higher income in the long run, the 62-year-old said. The trees also keep mosquitoes at bay at his house thanks to the scent. The trees are harvested twice a year.

The branches are cut and brought to a oil making facility. The house of Truong Huu Suy (second from left) functions like one.

The leaves are placed inside a big pot which has the capacity of 200 kilograms of leaves. The workers use wet powder leftover from processing wheat to shield the rim of the lid to ensure the distillation is shut.

After four hours, the first drops of oil surface which goes into a plastic bottle through a funnel. The workers later poke a hole in the bottle which allows the water to leak while the oil remains.

The distilled oil is later placed in standardized bottles with labels for sale. The bottles vary in size, from 30 ml to larger. Suy said ingredients to produce a liter of pure cajeput oil costs between VND1.8 and 2 million, not to mention labor cost.

An array of shops selling the oil line up National Highway 1A in Loc Thuy commune. Nguyen Van Manh, President of People’s Committee of Phu Loc district said no scientific proof shows the oil here is better than others but cajaput trees develop at slower pace than those grown in elsewhere so the oil is stronger and more fragrant.

Cajeput oil is believed to prevent cold which prompts many buyers to the shops. Tuyen Khoa (R) owner of one of the shops said last Saturday alone she sold 300 bottles or 30 liters of oil. A liter costs VND2.3 million. For the last three days demand for cajeput oil is high. Many customers from Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCMC bought hundreds of bottles to protect themselves from diseases, Manh said. In recent months, the government has aided oil producers VND5 million for each hectare so they can meet the increasing demand.

Tags: cajuput oil cajeput tree outbreak flu cold coronavirus nCoV
 
