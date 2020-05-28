Hoi An to reboot all tourist activities

An aerial view of Hoi An. Photo by VnExpress/Do Anh Vu.

Nguyen Van Son, vice chairman of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, said the 400-year-old town would resume all tourist activities along its pedestrian-friendly streets from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Popular destinations set to welcome back visitors on June 1 include Bay Mau Coconut Forest, two miles from the town center, Thanh Ha Pottery Village and Tra Que Village.

Hoi An, where a British tourist was found infected with Covid-19, had closed its pedestrian streets and suspended all tourism activities from mid-March to prevent gatherings of large crowds and help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The town has resumed part of its tourism activities following the government easing social distancing restrictions on April 23.

Accommodation reservations provider Agoda last year said Hoi An was one of world’s six best places to explore on bicycle.

A group of foreign tourists visited Hoi An on March 14. Photo by Do Anh Vu.

To date, the country has reported 327 infections without any deaths. The number of active cases is 49.

After over two months of shutdown, Bui Vien, dubbed "Saigon beer street", in HCMC resumed operations on May 8 while Hanoi's popular walking street near Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake reopened May 15. Thua Thien-Hue Province reopened its famous pedestrian zone in mid-May with certain restrictions after temporary closure.

The Transport Ministry early this week asked civil aviation authorities to submit plans by June 10 for reopening some international flight routes. The proposal will be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) had previously said it is eyeing to kickstart tourism again with select openings for foreign visitors. It is preparing plans to welcome visitors from countries and territories in anticipation of recovery and disease control in key markets like Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia.