Hoi An quiet amid coronavirus pandemic

The intersection of Tran Phu and Le Loi streets was deserted on March 27.
The Hoai River was calm with almost no boats on March 28.
The Pagoda Bridge, built by Japanese traders in the 17th century, is a national relic that appears on VND20,000 bills and a symbol of the 400-year-old ancient town.
A street vendor at the intersection of Bach Dang and Tran Phu streets on April 1 when Vietnam started a nationwide social distancing campaign under a prime ministerial directive. The directive does not allow gatherings of more than two people and asks people to stay at home and only go out when truly necessary.
A sanitation worker cleans the streets while a man paints the wall of a house on April 1.
A man outside his home early in the morning on April 1
A street vendor on Tran Phu Street.
Hoang Van Thu Street in full compliance on the first day of the social distancing campaign.
Sunset over Hoi An.
Photos by Do Anh Vu