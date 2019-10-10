Hanoi Train Street wears deserted look as police prevent tourists’ entry

Around 8:30 a.m, more than 20 police officers started putting up barriers at railway crossings along the Hanoi Train Street, where railway tracks run alongside Dien Bien Phu and Phung Hung streets in the city's Old Quarter just a few feet away from residences on either side.

The crackdown followed a Ministry of Transport directive that asked the city government to urgently remove street vendors and illegal businesses that had sprung up along both sides of the tracks.