Hanoi's Old Quarter doused in typical Tet flamboyance

A Tet market, open only once a year for Lunar New Year, or Tet, the country’s biggest and most important holiday, runs from Hang Luoc, Hang Khoai, Hang Ruoi, Hang Ma streets to Phung Hung mural street, offering fresh flowers, ornamental plants and a slew of festive decorations.

Vietnamese have a long tradition of offering fresh flowers to deities and ancestors alongside holiday prayers for luck and peace.