Hanoi observation deck among world’s best vantage points

An aerial view of Hanoi skyline is captured from above. Photo by Shutterstock/Huy Thoai

Based on readers’ comments, the U.K.-based newspaper recommends that holiday-goers check out the observation deck at the top of the Lotte Center, Vietnam’s third highest skyscraper.

Keep in mind that tourists will be charged for a £8 ticket ($10) each and takes around 50 seconds for elevator ride to reach the 65th floor of the building. Among the biggest highlights of the Observation Deck are the skywalks, two vertigo-inducing glass sky decks that jut out from the side of the building, The Guardian said.

There is a fixed camera on the ceiling of one of the skywalks, allowing visitors to capture photos of themselves looking down at the city below. The deck is open to visitors until midnight.

The top 10 included Nahargarh Fort where to take incredible views of the Pink City of Jaipur in India's Rajasthan Province; Whitney Gallery of American Art in Meatpacking District, a best choice to capture the skyline of New York City in the U.S; Lion’s Head that offers the most breathtaking vistas of Cape Town in South Africa; and the Mount Artxand which provides tourists with a glorious perspective of the entire Bilbao City in Spain.

Tourism in Hanoi has been booming, with the capital city welcoming 5.74 million foreign visitors in 2018, up 16 percent from a year earlier.

Its profile shot up as the venue for the historic second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February.

One year earlier, the capital was named among the top 15 destinations in the world by TripAdvisor travelers.

It is also on top of the list of most affordable destinations in the world, with tourists needing just $18.29 a day, according to the 2019 Backpacker Index formulated by Price of Travel, the world’s largest database of travel costs.