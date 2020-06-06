Hanoi, HCMC among Asia's most popular travel destinations: US news site

According to Reader's Digest with over three million viewers, Hanoi is "a feast for the senses" thanks to "picturesque temples and pagodas to vibrant markets."

The news site advised travelers to stroll the narrow streets of Hanoi's Old Quarter, which used to be a residential, manufacturing and commercial center consisting of guild streets, each specializing in a particular trade.

Hanoi's Old Quarter is captured in an autumn morning, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Son Nguyen.

Reader's Digest also mentioned Hoa Lo Prison in Hoan Kiem District as an important part of Hanoi. Built by the French in 1896 and called "Maison Centrale", Hoa Lo was dubbed "Hanoi Hilton" by American war prisoners.

Ho Chi Minh City is home to the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral and 19th-century Central Post Office. Ben Thanh Market is overflowing with food, handicrafts, and souvenirs. The incense-filled Jade Emperor Pagoda, War Remnants Museum, Reunification Palace, and Giac Lam Pagoda are musts, the site stressed.



"Don't leave without touring the Mekong Delta fruit orchards, paddy fields, and marshlands. Do make sure to avoid these stressful vacation mistakes," it added.



The list was compiled based on natural splendor, eye-catching architecture, rich culture, and culinary delights.

The remaining Asian destinations on the list include Japan's Tokyo, Thailand's Bangkok, Singapore, mainland China's Beijing, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Japan's Kyoto, Seoul in South Korea, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka.