Ha Long Bay’s fishing villages

Old fishermen say more than a century ago hundreds of boats dropped anchor here and their occupants made it their home. Most came from faraway coastal places such as Nam Dinh in the north, and Thanh Hoa and Ha Tinh in the central region.

The reason why many chose to remain here was that the limestone islands and mountains scattered around the bay shielded the area from strong winds and storms. It has been the same since: They live on the boats and their whole lives are tied to their boats.