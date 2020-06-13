Forlorn sans foreigners: Saigon market fails to hustle and bustle

It has been almost two months since Vietnam lifted its social distancing campaign, but about 50 percent of over 1,400 stalls in District 1's Ben Thanh Market are still closed. There are plenty of signs advertising transfer of ownership.



For decades now, the market has been a magnet for international visitors. The place not only offers a diverse range of items geared to the visitor crowd, it also introduces them to local life through its fresh vegetable and fruit stalls. Before the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, the market welcomed 15,000 people a day on average, but this has dwindled to just few hundred people these days who mainly shop for food.