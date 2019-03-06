Flavor of the month: Vietnam among 20 top holiday destinations

A farmer waters flowering plants at Sa Dec of Dong Thap Province in southern Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Tan Tuan

Vietnam is ranked 10th on the list, which is topped by Borneo in Malaysia.

In March, Vietnam enjoys ‘dazzling sunshine’ that heralds the driest month of the year with the cold winds long gone, making it the perfect time to laze on the southern beaches or trek the craggy northern mountains, the travel site says.

Condé Nast Traveler also urges travelers to explore French colonial architecture hidden in century-old buildings in the heart of Saigon, roam into Hanoi’s ancient pagodas or sail on the tranquil Mekong Delta.

It also recommends a bike ride over bridges in the famous ancient town of Hoi An.

One of Vietnam’s biggest March events mentioned by the U.S. magazine is the Chu Dong Tu Festival in the northern province of Hung Yen, 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Hanoi.

The festival is usually held from 10th to 12th day of the second lunar month and falls on March 15 to 17.

Chu Dong Tu is dedicated to a Vietnamese love story between Tu, a poor and humble student, and a beautiful and gracious princess. Every year, thousands flock to the temple during the festival days.

A foreigner burns incense at Chu Dong Tu Temple in the northern province of Hung Yen. Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

Condé Nast Traveler’s list of top holiday heavens for March includes Delhi in India, Las Vegas in the U.S., the Maldives, Nepal, the Philippines and Chamonix in France.

Vietnam’s tourism is on track to attract 17-20 million foreign visitors in 2020, earning revenues of $35 billion a year and contributing 10 percent to the country’s GDP.

Vietnam recently added 35 more countries, including emerging tourism markets in Europe, to the list of those whose nationals can visit the country with e-visas. For the full list of eligible nationalities, click here.