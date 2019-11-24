VnExpress International
Flamboyants paint Hue in autumn hue

By Huynh Phuong, Kelvin Long   November 24, 2019 | 02:50 pm GMT+7

Flamboyant trees have started shedding their leaves, covering the ancient town Hue’s streets in a carpet of gold.

It’s this time a year that flamboyant, camphor trees and several other species paint the town of Hue with their yellow brilliance. The Le Loi street by the Huong River, Hue’s signature sightseeing is colored with the fall foliage which leads to the city’s main attractions like Le Ba Dang art museum and Diem Phung Thi art museum. They are both named after two influential artists in the 20th century.

Le Loi Street by the iconic Huong River is colored by the fall foliage as it leads to attractions like the Le Ba Dang and Diem Phung Thi art museums, both named after influential artists of last century.
The quietude that is difficult to find in other city is underlined with Hue’s autumn look.

A quietude that is difficult to find in other towns is underlined by the autumn garb it takes on.

Hue was the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty, the last royal family which ruled the country from 1802 to 1945.
Many streets in Hue are referred to as flying flamboyant leaf streets. They have been the muse of many poets and song writers.

Two foreign travelers take to the street to enjoy the serenity that comes with the cozy colors of Hue’s fall on Tran Hung Dao Street.

It is recommended to take a walk in the central streets, cycle or take a cyclo ride to enjoy the slow pace of life during this season.

Early morning on 23/8 Street that leads visitors to Imperial city of Hue.

Early morning on 23/8 Street that leads to the Imperial City, the palace complex during imperial times.
A cyclo entourage on 23/8 Street.Photographer Kelvin Long from Hue hopes visitors feel enchanted by the fall color of Hue just as he does. On early mornings or early afternoons, riding the small wheels and slowly passing through the leave-paved streets allow visitors to take in the rare clean air in the city.

Local photographer Kelvin Long, who took those photos, said he hopes visitors are enchanted by the fall colors of Hue just as he is. "In the early morning and early afternoon cycling slowly past the leaf-paved streets allows visitors to take in the rare clean air in the town."
Hue from above: Bird view of Vietnam’s former capital Hue under the Nguyen Dynasty
 
 

Flamboyants paint Hue in autumn hue

A birdview of Hue 

