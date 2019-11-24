Flamboyants paint Hue in autumn hue

|
It's the end of autumn when flamboyants and other trees paint the town of Hue with their yellow brilliance.
Le Loi Street by the iconic Huong River is colored by the fall foliage as it leads to attractions like the Le Ba Dang and Diem Phung Thi art museums, both named after influential artists of last century.
|
A quietude that is difficult to find in other towns is underlined by the autumn garb it takes on.
Hue was the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty, the last royal family which ruled the country from 1802 to 1945.
|
Many streets in Hue are referred to as flying flamboyant leaf streets. They have been the muse of many poets and song writers.
|
Two foreign travelers take to the street to enjoy the serenity that comes with the cozy colors of Hue’s fall on Tran Hung Dao Street.
|
It is recommended to take a walk in the central streets, cycle or take a cyclo ride to enjoy the slow pace of life during this season.
|
Early morning on 23/8 Street that leads to the Imperial City, the palace complex during imperial times.
|
A cyclo entourage on 23/8 Street.
Local photographer Kelvin Long, who took those photos, said he hopes visitors are enchanted by the fall colors of Hue just as he is. "In the early morning and early afternoon cycling slowly past the leaf-paved streets allows visitors to take in the rare clean air in the town."