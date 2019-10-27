Fishing for a good time on Phu Quoc Island

Fishing and snorkeling are two of the most popular activities on Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam's largest island, which is off mainland Kien Giang Province in the Mekong Delta. Locals say it is fishing season all year around except when the sea is turbulent. November to April is the best time to fish, they add. Visitors can buy a day tour package or rent a boat to go fishing – fish during the day, squid at night. The average cost of a daily tour is about VND550,000 ($23.6) per person including a visit to a pearl farm, snorkeling and fishing. If visitors just want to go fishing, they can rent a boat for about VND1.3 million ($56) for a group of five people. Individual visitors without a group who want to be on the boat pays about VND250,000 ($10.8) per person. Life jackets are provided.