Fishing for a good time on Phu Quoc Island

Fishing and snorkeling are two of the most popular activities on Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam's largest island, which is off mainland Kien Giang Province in the Mekong Delta.
Locals say it is fishing season all year around except when the sea is turbulent. November to April is the best time to fish, they add.
An unusual fishing method found on the island: the use of the coil with a bait hook without the usual rod. The bait is usually freshly chopped squid or shrimp.
The fishing boats typically anchor at the Doi Moi and Mong Tay islets.
All visitors have to do is put the bait on the hook, lower the coil until it reaches the bottom at around 10 meters, hold it straight and tight so that they can feel the bite of the fish and pull it up.
In about 10 minutes, two professional fishermen can catch about one kilogram of fish including black grouper and lizard fish.
The fish can be grilled or deep fried right after they are caught. The boat’s chefs also offer some snail dishes, seafood porridge and salad.
Early morning is the best time to fish, locals say. After the fishing experience, the boat moves to shallow reefs where visitors can go snorkelling. Around this time in the year, Phu Quoc has occasional rains that don’t last for long so the fun won’t be interrupted.
Many people are attracted by this unusual method of fishing, the thrill of having fresh seafood, especially something you have just caught. Such experiences have added to the island`s attractions and made it one of Asia’s most talked about beach destinations over the last couple of years.