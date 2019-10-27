VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Fishing for a good time on Phu Quoc Island

By Khuong Nha   October 27, 2019 | 08:58 pm GMT+7

With abundant marine resources, some shallow water fishing without using a rod adds flavor, literal and otherwise, to a Phu Quoc trip.

Fishing and snorkeling are two of the most popular activities in Phu Quoc. According to fishermen on the island, the fishing season takes place all year round, except for when the sea is turbulent. The most ideal time for this activity is from November to April.

Fishing and snorkeling are two of the most popular activities on Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam's largest island, which is off mainland Kien Giang Province in the Mekong Delta.

Locals say it is fishing season all year around except when the sea is turbulent. November to April is the best time to fish, they add. 

Visitors can buy day tour packages or rent a boat to go day fishing and night squid fishing. The average daily tour is about VND550,000 per person ($23.6) including the pearl farm visit, snorkeling, and fishing. If visitors just want to go fishing, they can rent a boat for about VND1.3 million ($56) for a group of five people. Individual visitors without a group want to be on the boat pays about VND250,000 per person ($10.8). Life jackets are provided.

Visitors can buy a day tour package or rent a boat to go fishing – fish during the day, squid at night. The average cost of a daily tour is about VND550,000 ($23.6) per person including a visit to a pearl farm, snorkeling and fishing.

If visitors just want to go fishing, they can rent a boat for about VND1.3 million ($56) for a group of five people. Individual visitors without a group who want to be on the boat pays about VND250,000 ($10.8) per person. Life jackets are provided.

Instead of a fishing pole, visitors will use a coil with a bait hook. This is a typical way of fishing on Phu Quoc island. The bait is usually freshly chopped squid or shrimp.

An unusual fishing method found on the island: the use of the coil with a bait hook without the usual rod. The bait is usually freshly chopped squid or shrimp.
The ship usually sets out to anchor at Doi Moi and Mong Tay Islets where the activities take place.

The fishing boats typically anchor at the Doi Moi and Mong Tay islets.
According to the boat owners instructions, visitors only need to put the bait on the hook at the end of the coil, lower the hook until it reaches the bottom at 10 meters, hold the coil straight and tight so they can feel the bite of the fish and pull it up. Patience is key.

All visitors have to do is put the bait on the hook, lower the coil until it reaches the bottom at around 10 meters, hold it straight and tight so that they can feel the bite of the fish and pull it up.
After about 10 minutes, two professional fishermen can catch about one kilogram of fish including black grouper and lizard fish. The fish can be grilled or deep fried right after they are caught afresh. The boat’s chefs also offer some snail dishes, seafood porridge and salad.

In about 10 minutes, two professional fishermen can catch about one kilogram of fish including black grouper and lizard fish.

The fish can be grilled or deep fried right after they are caught. The boat’s chefs also offer some snail dishes, seafood porridge and salad.
The best time to fish is early in the morning. After the fishing experience, the boat moves to the shallow reefs where visitors can take a dive. Around this time in the year, Phu Quoc has occasional rains that don’t last for long so the fun won’t be interrupted.

Early morning is the best time to fish, locals say. After the fishing experience, the boat moves to shallow reefs where visitors can go snorkelling. Around this time in the year, Phu Quoc has occasional rains that don’t last for long so the fun won’t be interrupted.

Many people are attracted by this unusual method of fishing, the thrill of having fresh seafood, especially something you have just caught. Such experiences have added to the island`s attractions and made it one of Asia’s most talked about beach destinations over the last couple of years.
Related News:
Tags: phu quoc island snorkerling fishing phu quoc vietnam
 
Read more
Dong Van rocky highland basks in autumnal splendor

Dong Van rocky highland basks in autumnal splendor

Ba Thien Hau Pagoda, a slice of China in Saigon

Ba Thien Hau Pagoda, a slice of China in Saigon

Don’t increase admission prices now, Ha Long Bay management told

Don’t increase admission prices now, Ha Long Bay management told

Pirate Islands lurk in the shadows of famous peers

Pirate Islands lurk in the shadows of famous peers

Canada travel agency lists Hanoi among world’s 50 most beautiful cities

Canada travel agency lists Hanoi among world’s 50 most beautiful cities

Sun Group's Bana Hills luxury honeymoon hotel wins global award Mecure Danang

Sun Group's Bana Hills luxury honeymoon hotel wins global award Mecure Danang

Da Lat flower fest returns with its cultural bonanza

Da Lat flower fest returns with its cultural bonanza

 
go to top